SNL Cut For Time Sketch: GOP Wants You to Forgive & Forget The Hate

SNL Cut For Time: Druski, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes & Jeremy Culhane are Republican candidates who want you to forget about their ads.

SNL Cut For Time: Druski, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes & Jeremy Culhane are Republican candidates who want you to forget about their ads. SNL’s cut-for-time “Post Election Ad” features Druski, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, and Jeremy Culhane as GOP losers.

The SNL sketch mocks Republican candidates begging voters to forget the lies, hate, sexism, and racism from campaign ads. Druski helps fuel the SNL satire as the fake post-election ad flips from attack-mode to shameless damage control. The piece also revisits SNL’s political cold open, where James Austin Johnson’s Trump is upstaged by James Talarico.struck gold in a big way this weekend, and now we're getting a chance to check out what didn't make the cut.

Also read Trump’s Dem Nemesis Crashes ‘SNL’ Cold Open

In"Post Election Ad," Druski,portray four GOP candidates who lost big time during the midterm elections – despite their best efforts to sling as much mud and talk as much shit about their opponents as possible. But since the lies, sexism, racism, etc., didn't work, it seems the Republicans would like you to now forget all of the ugliness and move on.

Here's a look at the sketch that was shared on Sunday, followed by a look back at our thoughts on the SNL Cold Open:becoming five-timers tonight as the musical guest. Of course, things can't kick off without the SNL Cold Open – and as covered in our pregame preview earlier tonight , there is a whole lot of political news this week to choose from.

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With the Democrats winning back control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate – as well as major wins on the state level – we might be getting a very different Donald Trump from. As for who could be appearing with him, that could be interesting since a number of new faces have hit the political scene this week – and that means we could see some new SNL cast members getting some cold open time.

) parting over the Democrats' big win – but it sounds like they're taking a bit more credit than usual. Maybe it's time for them to step aside for new leadership? Both Schumer and Jeffries laughed off the idea . That brought Trump, who told the Democrats they had him to thank for their wins .

And just like the real version, he couldn't stop talking about the ballroom – until he finally broke over the idea of being a"lame duck" president, going off on a rant about's Pete Hegseth reassured Trump he wasn't going anywhere – ready to get more crazy. To make Trump feel better, Hegseth offered him a good look at his ass – Trump's recent hobby. But wait!

U.S. Senator-electhit the stage to one-up Trump and get in some strong lines before he and Johnson's Trump hit the famous opening line. Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. SNL Cut For Time: Druski, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes & Jeremy Culhane are Republican candidates who want you to forget about their ads.

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CIA: Check Out Early Looks at S02E06:"Legacy" & S02E07:"Inside Men"SNL Cut For Time: Druski, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes & Jeremy Culhane are Republican candidates who want you to forget about their ads. NCIS: New York Previews November 17th's S01E06:"My Companion" We've got an early look at CBS's NCIS: New York S01E06:"My Companion," starring LL Cool J and Scott Caan, and hitting on November 17th.

On CBS News' 60 Minutes, Trump spins the midterm elections and the"Blue Tsunami" as France continues to find itself torn apart by protests. CIA: Check Out Early Looks at S02E06:"Legacy" & S02E07:"Inside Men"