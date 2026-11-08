SNL Cold Open: James Talarico Mocks Trump & Show In Comedic Cameo

r max) SNL's cold open tonight went Texas BBQ hot with newly elected James Talarico showing up

Netflix’s Radford Studio Acquisition Moving Ahead Despite Streamer’s Sunset Blvd Landlord Throwing Shade On Dealtonight leaped into the ring and started swinging from the cold open get-go.

The Senator-designate mocked his successful campaign’s relentless emails hitting everyone up for a $5 donation. For a Texan who spent a lot of time in Hollywood fundraisers this year in what many thought at first was a long shot in flipping GOP rule in the Lone Star state, Talarico displayed some pretty good acting chops and comic timing.

Also read 'We didn't expect this': Texas Democrats stunned as blue wave topples GOP stronghold

Like the midterms themselves, it wasn’t obvious at first how good this cold open was going to end up“This is the Dream Team right here,” bellowed Sarah Sherman’s Sen. Chuck Shumer in the Capitol Hill Dems post-midterms victory party alongside Speaker-designate Hakeen Jeffries .

“Not to take credit for the win, that was all me,” the’s very prominent forehead version soon-to-be Senate Majority Leader declared in what was a great line because of its sheer untruthfulness.and this still being the Trump 2.0, it looked like with all the cast members in action , the show was going to play it safe-ish and true to form.

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“Mr. President, if we can work together, we can make life better for everyday Americans,” the real Talarico said on stage to the fake pols. “it’s clear people want something new. They want something different. I’m talking, of course, aboutIn case you were unaware, Democrats hit Team Trump hard and historically on November 3 as the nation voted in midterms that were a referendum on the ex-host’s second term in all but name.

Alaska and Mississippi are still undecided, but otherwise the Dems surprisingly flipped seven Senate seats to take a majority of 54 in the upper chamber. In the House of Representatives, in what was less of a shocker but still stunning, Hakeen Jerries will become the first Black Speaker in American history with Democrats now holding 254 seats to the crushed GOP’s 162.

Big blue wins in once solid red Texas and South Carolina plus the nation’s first Muslin Senator being elected in Michigan were almost overshadowed by Democrats’ state victories. Shattering 30 years of Republican rule, the Lone Star state elected its first Latina governor. New Mexico voted in the first Native American female governor in the nation’s history and Georgia elected America’s first Black female governor.

Add to that, California elected its first Latino governor and Florida voted in its first Black governor. Among other firsts, the success of Republican Bryon Donalds, plus Democrats Xavier Becerra, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Deb Haaland and Gina Hinojosa would have been the big story in any other America but this one.

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After a couple of days of appearing reasonable, the crazy returned to Trump with the elevating of Stephen Miller to White House chief of staff on Friday and seemingly tongue-in-cheek offer today of the Press Secretary gig to UFC boss Honestly, there have been terrible cold opens, and there have been a few great cold opens already this season, but how can one reasonably expectscribes to keep up with the pace and pugnaciousness of America right now? That’s why it was brilliant to bring in the Democrat from Texas – threw everyone’s game off in the right way.

Coming off a season-ratings high with last week’s Inde Navarrette hosted show, tonight marked the SNL fronting debut ofseason. YouTube comic Druski may have been the host, but it was George W Bush era upstartswho are the musical act this week.

Putting that in perspective, it is almost 25 years since The Strokes made theirLeading into the Thanksgiving holiday, next week’s show will see the return of John Mulaney as host with Phoebe Bridgers as musical guest. After that,‘Grey’s’ Spinoff Pushed To 2027-28; Shoot Moves To N.M. After Failing To Get CA Tax Relief