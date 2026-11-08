'SNL' Cold Open: James Talarico Crashes Trump's Midterm Postmortem

Senator-elect James Talarico embraces Donald Trump's insulting nickname after his resounding Texas win

Trump grumbled about Democrats retaking the House and Senate by substantial margins.

“Election is over now, so I hope you enjoy what you voted for: Jon Ossoff, or as I call him, ‘Pinky Herman,'” he said, reflecting the president’s botched nickname for the Georgia senator. ““That’s ‘Senator Talafreako,'” the incoming lawmaker said to massive applause, taking up Trump’s spotlight in the process. “In this economy,” Trump quipped, “who can blame you. ” Talarico continued: “But I think, Mr. President, if we can work together, we can make life better for everyday Americans.

Also read SNL Cold Open: James Talarico Mocks Trump & Show In Comedic Cameo

It’s clear people want something new. They want something different. I’m talking, of course, aboutA Jesuit Priest Explains How He Facilitated Bob Dylan’s Meeting With the Pope“Well, in that case, there’s only one thing left to say,” he concluded as Trump joined in: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night! ” In defeating scandal-plagued, Trump-endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Talarico became the first Texas Democrat elected senator since 1988.

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