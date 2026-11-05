SNL, Chucky/Nicki Minaj & Creature Commandos: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Creature Commandos, Scrubs, AEW Blood and Guts, James Gunn & DCU, Chucky/Nicki Minaj, and more!

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Creature Commandos, Scrubs, AEW Blood and Guts, James Gunn & DCU, Chucky/Nicki Minaj, and more! SNL leads today's BCTV Daily Dispatch with Druski read-thru buzz and promo highlights ahead of this weekend's show.

Creature Commandos Season 2 gets a wild tease, while James Gunn offers a promising update on the evolving DCU timeline. Chucky creator Don Mancini schools Nicki Minaj, with more TV picks including Scrubs, Abbott Elementary, and Yellowjackets.! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment.

Also read MAGA Rapper Brutally Roasted After Mortifying Defeat

If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (BCTV Daily Dispatch: Constantine, SNL, Creature Commandos, Abbott Elementary, Scrubs, AEW Blood and Guts, Dragon Ball Z & Texas AG Nathan Johnson, RoboCop, Yellowjackets, James Gunn & DCU, Chucky/Nicki Minaj, and More!

For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know . You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you.

Advertisement

In fact, we might start dropping random things here to see who's been paying attention. Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Creature Commandos, Scrubs, AEW Blood and Guts, James Gunn & DCU, Chucky/Nicki Minaj, and more!

Check out NBC's Saturday Night Live host Druski and the SNL cast during Wednesday night's read-thru, ahead of this weekend's new show. David Harbour offered an update on his return for Creature Commandos Season 2 and how things are looking with the second season. Along with a preview of tonight's episode of ABC and Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary, S06E05:"Courtney," we have an early look at S06E06:"Competition.

"The interns try to find a work-life balance, while J.D. and Elliot reconnect in tonight's episode of ABC's Scrubs, S02E07:"My Story. "In honor of James Talarico's win over Ken Paxton, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson is giving the ABC series a"name change" for the night. In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Creature Commandos, Scrubs, AEW Blood and Guts, James Gunn & DCU, Chucky/Nicki Minaj, and more!

A new Constantine film is reportedly in early development with Francis Galluppi, the writer-director of Evil Dead Wrath, set to write the script. Taya Valkyrie says she declined an AEW contract extension and entered free agency. The Chadster celebrates the departure... then objects to every nice thing she said about AEW. Check out NBC's Saturday Night Live host Druski and the SNL cast during Wednesday night's read-thru, ahead of this weekend's new show.

Advertisement

David Harbour offered an update on his return for Creature Commandos Season 2 and how things are looking with the second season. Along with a preview of tonight's episode of ABC and Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary, S06E05:"Courtney," we have an early look at S06E06:"Competition. "