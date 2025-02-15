SNL Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Star-Studded Special

Saturday Night Live is turning 50! This weekend, NBC will air a special celebrating the iconic sketch comedy show with a re-broadcast of the first episode and a live anniversary special featuring a massive roster of SNL alumni and celebrity guests.

Saturday Night Live is turning 50 this weekend and NBC is pulling out all the stops to celebrate. Saturday night will feature a re-broadcast of the very first episode of SNL , airing on February 15th at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock. The inaugural episode, which aired on October 11, 1975, starred comedian and host George Carlin with musical guests Billy Preston and Janis Ian.

Sunday night will mark the real celebration with the 'SNL 50: The Anniversary Special' live from Rockefeller Center. This star-studded event will feature a who's who of SNL alumni and celebrity guests. Leslie Jones, Willie Geist, and Matt Rogers will be interviewing some of the program's biggest stars before the show. Red carpet festivities will air on NBC, while a livestream of the event hosted by Amelia Dimoldenberg, creator and host of the viral chat show “Chicken Shop Date”, will be available on all SNL social media platforms. Among the expected returning original cast members are Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, and Laraine Newman. Other anticipated alumni include Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, and Will Forte. The full celebrity guest list isn't confirmed, but other familiar faces set to appear include: Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and Woody Harrelson





