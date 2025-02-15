SNL Celebrates 50 Years with Star-Studded Homecoming Concert and Anniversary Special

Saturday Night Live is turning 50 and the celebration is in full swing with a star-studded homecoming concert and a special anniversary episode. The concert features an impressive lineup of musical guests spanning decades, including Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, The Roots, Arcade Fire, Cher, Dave Grohl, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Snoop Dogg, St. Vincent, and Wyclef Jean. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon and streamed live on Peacock. The anniversary special will air live on NBC and Peacock, featuring more musical performances and comedy sketches.

Imagine bringing together all the musical guests who have graced “ Saturday Night Live ” in five decades on one stage for one night. Friday's “ SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert ” isn't quite doing that, but the three-hour show boasts a truly epic lineup of performers. Just one of the ways “ SNL ” is marking its 50th birthday, the show will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon at Radio City Music Hall, a stone's throw from Studio 8H, and streamed live on Peacock, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific.

Cher, Dave Grohl, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Snoop Dogg, St. Vincent, and Wyclef Jean are just the most recent performers to sign up. They join a group that includes Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, The Roots, Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Chris Martin, David Byrne and many more. There will surely be notable surprises, too. And it won't just be musicians appearing on the Radio City stage: Also expected are “SNL” luminaries and alums like Ana Gasteyer, Andy Samberg, Maya Rudolph, Paul Shaffer, Tracy Morgan, and Will Ferrell. The show is produced, not surprisingly, by “SNL” creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels, along with Mark Ronson. The concert is only one element of what has become an enormous celebration of the show's 50 years in existence. Sunday's “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” will air live from Studio 8H on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The special will celebrate the occasion with yet more musical performances as well as comedy sketches. And the musical legacy of “SNL” is explored in the documentary “Ladies and Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music,” by Oscar-winner Questlove. Also streaming on Peacock, it features a stunning opening mashup of some of the greatest acts to appear on the show. “Watching ‘SNL’ those first seasons gave me a musical vocabulary that I don’t think would have happened on its own,” Questlove told The Associated Press last month before the special aired.





