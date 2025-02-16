SNL Celebrates 50 Years with Star-Studded Anniversary Special

Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special will be a night to remember, featuring a reunion of past stars, musical performances, and a celebration of the iconic sketch comedy show's legacy.

Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary celebration promises to be a star-studded and nostalgic extravaganza. The special, airing on NBC and Peacock, will feature a reunion of Five-Timers Club members, past hosts, and a slew of notable alumni, including Adam Sandler , Amy Poehler , Tracy Morgan, and Will Ferrell. Celebrity guests such as Adam Driver and Kim Kardashian will also grace the stage. The musical lineup boasts a powerhouse combination of talent.

Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, and a selection of other renowned artists will perform, creating an unforgettable evening of entertainment. This grand event marks the culmination of a weekend dedicated to celebrating the beloved sketch comedy show. It includes the “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert,” which was streamed on Peacock, and a rebroadcast of the show's inaugural episode, originally aired on October 11, 1975.Red carpet coverage commences at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and across the official social media platforms for “SNL.” The special itself airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Lorne Michaels, the mastermind behind “SNL” since its inception (with a brief hiatus in the 1980s), shared his thoughts on the show's enduring legacy. “Every year there are more and more people that I rely on for other things, but, in the end, you really need someone to say, ‘This is what we’re doing.’ So, I don’t really have an answer; I just know that this is kind of what I do and as long as I can keep doing it, I’ll keep doing it,” said Michaels, who celebrated his 80th birthday in November. He added, “There’s no immediate plan.” Studio 8H, the iconic location of “SNL” for the past 50 years, will be brimming with guests tonight. The studio will be at full capacity, with approximately 450 people in attendance, a significant increase from the usual audience size. Many of these attendees will be friends and family members of the special guests. The show has been a cultural touchstone, reflecting the political landscape and social zeitgeist through its satirical lens. From Chevy Chase's portrayal of President Gerald Ford as a bumbling figure in the 1970s to Maya Rudolph's Emmy-winning performance as Vice President Kamala Harris in recent seasons, “SNL” has consistently provided a platform for political commentary and absurdity. Jeffrey P. Jones, a professor of entertainment and media studies at the University of Georgia, emphasized the show's impact. “‘SNL’ has always helped us process the absurdities of the week in politics through sketch comedy. It can be a cathartic process for people, so the show plays an important role,” he told NBC News. Beyond politics, “SNL” has also become synonymous with memorable musical moments. The Lonely Island's viral hit songs, performed by Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone, are just one example of the show's ability to blend comedy and music in a unique and often hilarious way. Their reunion on Friday night for “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” was met with enthusiastic cheers from fans.





