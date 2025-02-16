SNL Celebrates 50 Years with Star-Studded Anniversary Special

NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' turns 50 with a special anniversary show featuring past and present cast members, musical guests, and surprises.

NBC is set to air a special tribute to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its iconic sketch comedy show, ' Saturday Night Live ,' on Sunday. The three-hour extravaganza, titled ' SNL 50: The Anniversary Celebration,' will feature a star-studded lineup of past and present cast members, musical guests, and surprise moments. The show will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific, with a red carpet pre-show hosted by ' SNL ' alumna Leslie Jones and NBC News' Willie Geist starting at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Viewers can watch the special on both NBC and Peacock. Confirmed appearances include Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chris Rock, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, Will Forte, Kenan Thompson, and members of the original 'Not Ready For Prime Time Players' cast, like Chevy Chase, Laraine Newman, Garrett Morris, and Jane Curtin. Steve Martin, a frequent and celebrated host throughout 'SNL's' history, will also be present. The special will also feature performances by Paul McCartney, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, and Miley Cyrus, among others. A special concert celebrating 'SNL's' 50th anniversary, titled 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert,' already took place at Radio City Music Hall on Friday, featuring a lineup that included Cher, Miley Cyrus, Arcade Fire, David Byrne, Post Malone, and Nirvana. Additionally, Peacock released a new four-part docuseries called 'SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night,' which delves into the show's history and impact.





