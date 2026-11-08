SNL Cast/Writers & Host Druski Set a High Bar for Season 52: Review

Comedian and actor Druski helped Saturday Night Live get back on track in a very big way this weekend, setting a high bar for Season 52.

Comedian and actor Druski helped Saturday Night Live get back on track in a very big way this weekend, setting a high bar for Season 52.

Druski and the SNL cast clicked from the jump, delivering a standout Season 52 episode that set a new bar. Smart sketch pacing and strong ensemble writing gave Saturday Night Live one of its most consistently funny nights. SNL’s Cold Open and Weekend Update landed sharp political hits, with Kenan Thompson, Sarah Sherman, Jost, and Che shining.

Also read SNL Pregame Preview: 5 Thoughts Before Tonight's Druski-Hosted Show

Breakout turns from Saidah Belo-Osagie and Jeremy Culhane helped power a deep bench of memorable SNL sketches.willingly give herself over to the SNL writers and cast, trusting the process. That made for a winning effort because it was a team effort, not an instance where the host was more about themselves than the show – as we saw withcame into last night's show with his own comedic process – one that continues to do quite well for him, thank you very much.

Now, it's not a matter of the host giving themselves over to SNL's creative process, and all about whether two comedic processes could play nice with one another. I'm happy to report that Druski and the SNL team proved to be a winning combination, setting the bar for Season 52. How? The answer is simple – it's making it a reality that's truly impressive.

Everyone was given a chance to play to their strengths, and they ran with it big-time. The sketches hit hard and gave a whole lot of cast members a chance to shine . But most of all, this was the first show this season where the sketch running times were perfect. None of the sketches felt dragged out or undercut – not an easy accomplishment.

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If there was one complaint I had, it's that I wish there was a different musical guest; nothing against). There was a whole lot to love about this weekend's show, so we're throwing down some random thoughts – as well as the one sketch above all that spoke to me on a personal level.

I appreciated how the SNL Cold Open didn't shy away from twisting the knife over the issues the Democrats are dealing with as they elect new leadership for the next Congressional term.

's Chuck Schumer – two faces you don't get to see during the cold opens; hopefully, that changes after this week.didn't make a huge mistake by almost adding him to the cast. After one hosting effort, it hurts knowing that SNL missed out on Druski because this dude comes across like he's a cast member, four seasons into his run.getting more screen time this week.

Belo-Osagie continues demonstrating how effectively she balances the comedy with the dramatic elements; next up, a solo"Weekend Update" segment. Also, bonus points to Druski andcontinues to expand his comedic resume with a great run as Elon Musk on"Weekend Update" and as the turned-down groom-wannabe in"Proposal.

" But for me, his best showing was realizing who had joined Druski and the cast on stage for the end credits, and making sure he got in the mix when photos and videos were being taken :aren't tackling uncomfortable topics with great material, I don't know what to tell you at this point. The comparisons to SNL UK are weird because the two approaches are completely different, and each has its own pros and cons.

But if you were looking for a cross-section of political, social, and pop culture skewering, this weekend's"Weekend Update" had a little something for everyone. I could also easily drop highlights about"Golden Age of Hip-Hop,""New Health Tracker,""Birthday Girl," and"Bubu Mobile," too. But if there was one sketch on Saturday night that understood me… that spoke for me… that was me, it was"Dru Can See Everything.

" Full disclosure? I've seen and read enough aboutlooking to crown himself the smartest boy in the room by giving a spotlight to Holmes so she can spin being the victim instead of the"big bad" in her own story.because he expressed all of the bullshit about Fielder's pet project that I've been feeling. Druski becoming Holmes was something that I vibed was coming, and yet I wasn't ready for how well it worked.

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Also, all the flowers toWith the first two shows back from the October break, NBC's Saturday Night Live has shown itself to be"A Tale of Two First-Time Hosts.

" Last week, we saw Inde Navarrette willingly give herself over to the SNL writers and cast, trusting the process. That made for a winning effort because it was a team effort, not an instance where the host was more about themselves than the show - as we saw with Dakota Johnson and Shane Gillis.

But Druski came into last night's show with his own comedic process - one that continues to do quite well for him, thank you very much. Now, it's not a matter of the host giving themselves over to SNL's creative process, and all about whether two comedic processes could play nice with one another. I'm happy to report that Druski and the SNL team proved to be a winning combination, setting the bar for Season 52.

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. The Powerpuff Girls creator Craig McCracken offered an update on where things stand with the proposed series revival announced in 2022. Ex-Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies was thinking beyond the main series, sharing his spinoff plans and ideas for more"The War...

"SNL: U.S. Senator-Elect James Talarico Crashes Trump's Cold Open Party SNL Cold Open: James Austin Johnson's Trump had a breakdown from the"Blue Tsunami" and got upstaged by U.S. Senator-elect James Talarico. Jiro gets unexpected help springing himself from prison in tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Get Jiro, S01E07:"Cage Free" - here's a look! With host Druski and musical guest The Strokes set for tonight, we've got 5 thoughts about tonight's show in this week's SNL Pregame Preview.

Comedian and actor Druski helped Saturday Night Live get back on track in a very big way this weekend, setting a high bar for Season 52. The Powerpuff Girls creator Craig McCracken offered an update on where things stand with the proposed series revival announced in 2022. Ex-Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies was thinking beyond the main series, sharing his spinoff plans and ideas for more"The War...

"SNL: U.S. Senator-Elect James Talarico Crashes Trump's Cold Open Party SNL Cold Open: James Austin Johnson's Trump had a breakdown from the"Blue Tsunami" and got upstaged by U.S. Senator-elect James Talarico. Jiro gets unexpected help springing himself from prison in tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Get Jiro, S01E07:"Cage Free" - here's a look!