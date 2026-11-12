SNL Cast, Host John Mulaney Check In During Wednesday Read-Thru

Saturday Night Live host John Mulaney and the SNL cast checked in on social media during Wednesday night's read-thru - here's a look!

Saturday Night Live host John Mulaney and the SNL cast checked in on social media during Wednesday night's read-thru - here's a look! SNL host John Mulaney and the cast check in from Wednesday night’s read-thru as preparations ramp up for the new show.

After SNL promos with John Mulaney and Ashley Padilla, the midweek update offers a quick look at the week’s progress. The post also highlights SNL’s latest cold open, with James Austin Johnson’s Trump reacting to major Democratic wins. James Talarico makes a surprise SNL cold open appearance, joining Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, and Kenan Thompson. , it's time to check in to see how planning for this weekend's show is going.

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Here's a look at Mulaney and the SNL cast during Wednesday night's read-thru:becoming five-timers tonight as the musical guest. Of course, things can't kick off without the SNL Cold Open – and as covered in our pregame preview earlier tonight , there is a whole lot of political news this week to choose from.

With the Democrats winning back control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate – as well as major wins on the state level – we might be getting a very different Donald Trump from. As for who could be appearing with him, that could be interesting since a number of new faces have hit the political scene this week – and that means we could see some new SNL cast members getting some cold open time.

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) parting over the Democrats' big win – but it sounds like they're taking a bit more credit than usual. Maybe it's time for them to step aside for new leadership? Both Schumer and Jeffries laughed off the idea . That brought Trump, who told the Democrats they had him to thank for their wins .

And just like the real version, he couldn't stop talking about the ballroom – until he finally broke over the idea of being a"lame duck" president, going off on a rant about's Pete Hegseth reassured Trump he wasn't going anywhere – ready to get more crazy. To make Trump feel better, Hegseth offered him a good look at his ass – Trump's recent hobby. But wait!

U.S. Senator-electhit the stage to one-up Trump and get in some strong lines before he and Johnson's Trump hit the famousServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Tweek's a"club" kid in tonight's episode of Comedy Central and Trey Parker & Matt Stone's South Park/South America, S29E05:"We Be Clubbin.

"Scrubs Season 2: Here's Our Updated S02E08:"My Emergency" Preview If J.D. thinks things are complicated between him and Elliot now, just wait until he meets Ed Quinn's Dr. Jax in tonight's episode of ABC's Scrubs, S02E08:"My Emergency.

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"Creature Commandos Showrunner Dean Lorey shut down reports that Danny Pudi was voicing Khalis the Mummy during the second season. FX Networks announced that Showrunners Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw's hit comedy series Adults will be back for a 16-episode third season. SNL host John Mulaney is joined by Ashley Padilla for the midweek promos, while Druski delivers SNL's biggest viewing numbers in two years.

Saturday Night Live host John Mulaney and the SNL cast checked in on social media during Wednesday night's read-thru - here's a look! Tweek's a"club" kid in tonight's episode of Comedy Central and Trey Parker & Matt Stone's South Park/South America, S29E05:"We Be Clubbin.

"Director Francis Lawrence thinks the new regime shift at DC Studios has made him more hopeful that Constantine 2 might actually come to be. AEW Dynamite & Collision delivers a live three-hour Full Gear go-home show featuring a mixed tag match, an AEW World Championship face-to-face, and three more major bouts. Scrubs Season 2: Here's Our Updated S02E08:"My Emergency" Preview If J.D.

thinks things are complicated between him and Elliot now, just wait until he meets Ed Quinn's Dr. Jax in tonight's episode of ABC's Scrubs, S02E08:"My Emergency. "