Saturday Night Live alum Heidi Gardner's boyfriend has died at the age of 43, and though his cause of death of death hasn't been revealed, its still being investigated

Office of Chief Medical Examiner said that Tintori's death was being investigated so the cause and manner of death is still being determined. Insiders close to the 43-year-old comedian revealed to the news outlet that she was grieving the devastating loss, and is surrounded by family and friends during this heartbreaking time.

It's unclear when Gardner and Tintori initially started dating; however, he did dedicate a post to her in July 2025, writing she was "Prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I've ever met.

Also read Heidi Gardner Boyfriend Ray Tintori Dies at 43; NYC Medical Examiner Probe Underway

"Additionally, before his death, he shared photos that captured the two of them together enjoying each other's company, including a snap of them kissing each other and another in which she looked at him sweetly. Ray became famous in the late 2000s for his career as a short film and music video director. Also, he was a part of Court 13, which is a filmmaking collective that made the movie "Beasts of the Southern Wild.

"Following the news of his death, his fans took to X to share their condolences. One social networker wrote on the platform, "RIP Ray Tintori man gone too soon for real d--n.

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"Another expressed, "Heartbreaking news. Gone far too soon at just 43. Sending love, strength, and condolences to his family and loved ones.

" Someone else shared, "Thts so sad :(. Praying for his family," while one other remarked, "SAD NEWS: Filmmaker Ray Tintori, known for directing MGMT's iconic music videos 'Kids' and 'Electric Feel,' has reportedly died. Cause of death is unknown at this time. Tintori was in a relationship with former SNL star Heidi Gardner.

Rest in peace.

" Gardner achieved success as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2017 until she was fired after the 2025 season, and before dating Tintori she was married to Marvel writer Zeb Wells. The Missouri native initially joined SNL during Season 43 as a featured character, and during that season Luke Null and Chris Redd were also added to the cast, both of whom have since departed.

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When Heidi was on the show, she developed the recognizable character Bailey Gismert, who was a nervy teenage film critic that frequently appeared during the show's Weekend Update segment. Gardner's portrayal of Gismet included awkward stammers and an encyclopedic recall of YA drama plots, leading to the character becoming a recurring fan favorite. Earlier this year she announced that she would be making her Broadway debut in the production All Out: Comedy About Ambition.