‘SNL’ alum Cheri Oteri reveals breast cancer surgery as she name-drops surprising supporter

During an appearance on the “Dear Chelsea” podcast, the actress shared she was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma in Situ (DCIS), a type of early cancer.

“Saturday Night Live” alum Cheri Oteri opened up about undergoing breast cancer surgery and the meaningful support she received from former first lady Jill Biden during her diagnosis.

, the comedian recalled meeting Biden at the Milken Institute dinner in April following her diagnosis with Ductal Carcinoma in Situ , a type of early cancer.

“I’m sitting there, quiet, and I’m like, this is so serendipitous,” she told host Chelsea Handler about the event that discussed women’s health issues and research. “Saturday Night Live” alum Cheri Oteri revealed that she underwent breast cancer surgery and how Jill Biden supported her on a recent episode of the “Dear Chelsea” podcast. The comedian recalled how she met Biden at the Milken Institute dinner in April. “And I’m listening to all these women, and then at the end, Jill came up to me. And we were saying goodbye, and I told her that I was just diagnosed, and she said, ‘When is your surgery? ’ And I said, ‘The 26th,'” Oteri, 63, recalled.

“And she said, ‘All right, you’re gonna get tired of me. ’ And she says, ‘I’m going through this with you. ’ This woman, like, before my surgery, after my surgery, she just, she goes, ‘I am with you on this. ’ I was blown away.

”She told host Chelsea Handler about the event and the discussion about women’s health issues and research.

“Then at the end, Jill came up to me. And we were saying goodbye, and I told her that I was just diagnosed, and she said, ‘When is your surgery? ’ And I said, ‘The 26th,'” Oteri said.

“Through everything, she’s like checking on me, and just a beautiful human being,” Oteri said. “So, I never felt so supported by my friends, my girlfriends. ” The actress also gave an update on her condition, sharing that she feels “great” and “everything looks normal, fine” after she underwent a second lumpectomy a few days before appearing on the podcast.defines a lumpectomy as a “surgery to remove a portion of tissue from a breast.

It’s most often used to treat breast cancer. ”“And she said, ‘All right, you’re gonna get tired of me. ’ And she says, ‘I’m going through this with you,'” the actress recalled Biden telling her.

“This woman, like, before my surgery, after my surgery, she just, she goes, ‘I am with you on this. ’ I was blown away,” Oteri continued. Oteri shared that she “caught” the cancer early and urged listeners to get their mammograms done.

Additionally, the “Southland Tales” star advocated that women also “get a second opinion,” explaining that her first doctor suggested unnecessary “aggressive” treatment. Another photo showed her posing on a police motorcycle while surrounded by officers.

“My incredible dinner with Dr. Jill Biden and the powerful team at the @milkeninstitute,” Oteri captioned the photo. “We discussed women’s health issues, opportunities and obstacles as well as advancing research. It was so inspiring! ” Oteri added.

“I even got to play with Dr. Biden’s security‼️ 🚨. ” "Saturday Night Live" alum Cheri Oteri revealed that she underwent breast cancer surgery and how Jill Biden supported her on a recent episode of the"Dear Chelsea" podcast. The comedian recalled how she met Biden at the Milken Institute dinner in April. "Then at the end, Jill came up to me. And we were saying goodbye, and I told her that I was just diagnosed, and she said, 'When is your surgery?

' And I said, 'The 26th,'" Oteri said. "And she said, 'All right, you're gonna get tired of me. ' And she says, 'I'm going through this with you,'" the actress recalled Biden telling her. "This woman, like, before my surgery, after my surgery, she just, she goes, 'I am with you on this.

' I was blown away," Oteri continued.





PageSix / 🏆 320. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Movies TV Cancer Jill Biden Podcasts Snl Women's Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SNL Separation Anxiety: Fey & Fallon on SNL UK,The Rundown & MoreIn this week's SNL Separation Anxiety, Kenan Thompson offers the latest edition of 'The Rundown,' and Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon talk SNL UK.

Read more »

Amy Adams Rejected Andy Samberg’s “Graphic” ‘SNL’ Sketch to Protect Young ‘Enchanted’ Fans'I didn’t want to be the princess singing about that particular act,' the actress tells Seth Meyers.

Read more »

Cheri Oteri Reveals Breast Cancer Removal, Praises Jill Biden's SupportCheri Oteri has recently undergone successful surgery for breast cancer, with a supportive group of friends that includes First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Read more »

Cheri Oteri Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Support from Jill BidenActress and comedian Cheri Oteri shared her personal battle with early-stage breast cancer, detailing her diagnosis, treatment, and the unexpected support she received from former First Lady Jill Biden. The SNL alum emphasizes the importance of early detection through mammograms.

Read more »