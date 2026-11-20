Yang received backlash using the slur while talking about Jewish singer Regina Spektor.

Bowen Yang is apologizing for using an antisemitic slur on his popular podcast recently while talking about Jewish singer Regina Spektor.

“I want to genuinely apologize for using a word on the podcast without knowing its antisemitic history, especially since we’ve repudiated antisemitism on the show as recently as the last two weeks,” Yang, 36, The “Saturday Night Live” alum said it’s “particularly upsetting” that he “adopted language popularized by the far-right movements whose rhetoric we should be wary of and act against. ”After sharing his statement on his Instagram Stories, Yang wrote in the next slide, “At the same time, Free Palestine.

Also read Bowen Yang Apologizes for Antisemitic Remark About Regina Spektor

”, “Jury Duty” star Edy Modica said that Spektor, 46, is “a little Israel hardcore,” to which Yang replied, “Yeah, she’s Zio. ”The term “Zio,” short for “Zionist,” was popularized by Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, and is offensive to the Jewish community. Yang’s comment sparked backlash online, including from Jewish Council for Public Affairs CEO Amy Spitalnick.

“‘Zio’ is an antisemitic slur popularized by David Duke, now being normalized on the far left & far right,” SpitalnickThe former “View” host also tagged Disney, which streams “Las Culturistas” on Disney+ and Hulu, and wrote, “Well done buying this hatemongering podcast. ”Spektor has not spoken out about Yang’s comment. Jewish Council for Public Affairs CEO Amy Spitalnick spoke out against Yang after a clip of his comment went viral.

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Some of their biggest guests on the podcast include Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett and Yang’s “Wicked” co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. He’s currently starring in “Oh, Mary! ” on Broadway until January, and is slated to co-write and co-star in an untitled new comedy for Searchlight with Rogers. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Jewish Council for Public Affairs CEO Amy Spitalnick spoke out against Yang after a clip of his comment went viral.