Institute for Middle East Understanding ad airs on NBC to urge Congress to halt $19 billion arms pact as polling shows 59% of Trump voters want reduced Israel aid.

The Institute for Middle East Understanding is launching a political campaign to stop the transfer of weapons to Israel, featuring a commercial during the NBC " Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving" special on Wednesday evening. The 30-second spot titled "Every Three Seconds" targets Congress ional lawmakers to block President Donald Trump's reported plan for a new five-year, $19 billion arms agreement with Israel. This broadcast coincides with new polling data indicating growing support among American voters for ending the transfer of weapons used in US-backed operations.

The Commercial Strategy and Financial Context

The advertisement features a narrative about a young girl working to save $400 for a bicycle over the course of a year, serving as a stark contrast to the scale of military financing. The title "Every Three Seconds" directly references the current US-Israel military aid agreement, which is a 10-year, $38 billion memorandum of understanding signed by former President Barack Obama. By juxtaposing personal financial goals with massive government expenditures, the Institute for Middle East Understanding aims to humanize the financial cost of the ongoing geopolitical conflict for average viewers.

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Produced by the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project, the commercial directs viewers to a specific online platform where they can urge Congress to block the proposed arms deal. The campaign seeks to mobilize public pressure against President Donald Trump's reported plan for a new five-year, $19 billion arms agreement with Israel. This strategic placement on a major network television show highlights the organization's intent to reach a broad, mainstream audience during a high-viewership holiday event.

Shifting Political Dynamics Among Key Voters

New polling data reveals a significant shift in political sentiment, with 59% of surveyed individuals supporting the reduction or complete ending of all military aid to Israel. The survey specifically targeted 636 Trump 2024 voters who either did not vote in 2026 or cast a ballot for a candidate besides the Republican in at least one federal race. These findings suggest that the traditional voting base for the Republican Party is becoming increasingly critical of the administration's foreign policy stance.

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The survey results further indicate that 42% of these voters say Trump has been too supportive of Israel, compared with just 12% who say he has not been supportive enough. Another 46% say support has been at the right level, indicating a deeply divided constituency. The survey was fielded from November 4-18 and has a margin of error of +/- 4.3%, providing a statistically significant snapshot of voter discontent regarding Middle Eastern policy.

Margaret DeReus, executive director of the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project, stated that this shift is happening across the political spectrum and that any candidate who refuses to stand up to the Israeli government's demands for blank checks is putting their seat at risk. She added that Democrats did not learn that lesson in time in 2024, and Republicans did not learn that lesson in time in 2026. DeReus argues that the 2028 election will hinge on which party accepts the basic fact that the American people want a breakup with Israel.

Immediate Next Steps for Legislative Action

The immediate goal of the advertisement campaign is to direct viewer attention to a specific web platform where citizens can contact their representatives to demand a halt in funding. The Institute for Middle East Understanding is urging Congress to intervene against President Donald Trump's reported plan for a new five-year, $19 billion arms agreement with Israel. This legislative push aims to prevent the ratification of the new financial commitment despite the existing ten-year framework.

As the commercial airs during the NBC special, the organization anticipates a surge in online engagement and political pressure on lawmakers. The campaign frames the issue as a matter of economic justice and democratic accountability, suggesting that corporate interests are rigging the system. The Institute for Middle East Understanding is positioning this intervention as a critical moment for voters to reject what it describes as a corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests.

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The broader implications of this campaign extend beyond the immediate arms deal, touching on deeper critiques of neoliberal economic policies and their impact on American voters. By linking foreign policy decisions to domestic economic struggles, the Institute for Middle East Understanding hopes to galvanize a working-class movement ready to fight for more equitable solutions. The outcome of this specific push against the $19 billion agreement will likely serve as a bellwether for future political alignments in the upcoming election cycles.