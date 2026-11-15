SNL 52 Returns on December 5th with Amanda Seyfried & Don Toliver

Saturday Night Live returns on December 5th with host Amanda Seyfried (You Can See Everything) and musical guest rapper/singer Don Toliver.

Saturday Night Live returns on December 5th with host Amanda Seyfried and musical guest rapper/singer Don Toliver. SNL Season 52 returns December 5 with Amanda Seyfried as host and Don Toliver as musical guest on NBC.

John Mulaney’s latest SNL appearance closes a three-show streak as the season looks to build on recent momentum. Recent SNL ratings surged with Inde Navarrette and Druski, setting up Mulaney to challenge for the season high.on stage in Studio 8H tonight for the third of three new shows in a row, we were wondering when NBC'sSeason 52 would resume. Could we be looking at another two-week break, followed by three new year-ending shows?

Also read A Gift That Keeps On Giving: Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the Holidays

It was Saturday Night Live Season 52: The Redemptionin its wake – leaving me more than a bit worried about the season's direction heading into the October break. Thankfully, SNL came back strong with first-time host. Tonight, SNL host Mulaney steps into the spotlight for the seventh time, and he's exactly the quality host we would want to see in the position of making it three-for-three, capping a season redemption run.

, drew 5.6 million Live+Same Day viewers across NBC and Peacock, up from the then-season high 5.2 million mark set the previous week by. Will Mulaney be up to the challenge of taking the season's ratings title?? He keeps creating them, and SNL viewers keep loving them. Of course, we're talking about Mulaney's run of amazingly twisted and righteously creative musical sketches that bring together the entire SNL cast.

While refreshingly original, they also echo back to the early days of the long-running late-night sketch comedy series – and usually end up being the highlight of the night. While there are never any guarantees, I think it's a safe bet that Mulaney adds another SNL musical to his resume. , Gillis responded to the backlash he received after accusing women of"dressing like whores" when they go to the gym – explaining why SNL didn't cut the joke.

Advertisement

"Not to defend SNL, they don't approve it. I mean, they could shut it down," he shared, adding,"They could, but you don't write your set and give it to them. Unless you're not a comedian. I'm sure non-comics, they write the set for them.

They have writers that write the monologue for them.

" Gillis noted,"The funniest part was, they were like, 'What's going on with the monologue? ' And I was like, 'It's not great, but I don't say anything bad. ' The whole time, I was like, 'Fellas, I'm giving you a solid C minus of a monologue, but I promise there's no controversy. I'm calling myself fat for fucking 10 minutes.

That's it.

'"? The good thing is that there is so much fucked up stuff going on in the news that there are a ton of opportunities for SNL stars to get some serious cold open time . The bad thing – at least, for folks like us who report on SNL? It's damn near impossible trying to predict what could be getting the spotlight.

Advertisement

Four headlines hit on Monday that would be perfect, only to be forgotten by Wednesday after another dozen or so headlines drop. For example, as I'm writing this, the U.S. is slowly coming back from a national grounding of all flights – possibly due to the Trump Administration rolling out a newServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

SNL Cold Open schooled Peter Thiel, Sam Altman, Dario Amodei, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg on women and spying - and Bowen Yang returned! Negotiations get bloody ahead of the big endgame in tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Get Jiro, S01E08:"Your Guests Have Arrived.

"Check out a look at the start-of-term banquet at Hogwarts in this sneak peek clip from HBO's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Along with some thoughts on tonight's show, we take a look back at host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers' SNL pasts. Get to know the next generation of lifeguards in a behind-the-scenes look at FOX and Showrunner Matt Nix's Stephen Amell-starring Baywatch.

Darkwing Duck actor/EP Seth Rogen offered an update on Disney+'s new animated series - including that Scrooge McDuck has been cast and more. SNL Cold Open schooled Peter Thiel, Sam Altman, Dario Amodei, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg on women and spying - and Bowen Yang returned! Negotiations get bloody ahead of the big endgame in tonight's episode of Adult Swim's Get Jiro, S01E08:"Your Guests Have Arrived.

"Two championships changed hands in consecutive matches at AEW Full Gear 2026, sending The Chadster and the raccoons into a full title-transfer lockdown. 🏆🦝Check out a look at the start-of-term banquet at Hogwarts in this sneak peek clip from HBO's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. The former Creed Brothers appeared as the Kasper Brothers after the Young Bucks retained at AEW Full Gear, and The Chadster is furious about their WWE betrayal.

😤Along with some thoughts on tonight's show, we take a look back at host John Mulaney and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers' SNL pasts.