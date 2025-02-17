SNL 50th Anniversary Special Kicks Off with Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter

The Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special began live on NBC and Peacock, featuring a performance by Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter and an opening monologue by Steve Martin.

The Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special has officially kicked off! After a live red carpet event featuring a mix of past and present cast members, hosts, and guests, the special commenced live on NBC and Peacock . This three-hour extravaganza is scheduled to run from 8 PM ET to 11 PM ET, celebrating the iconic show's debut on October 11, 1975. The special began with a memorable performance of Paul Simon 's classic song, 'Homeward Bound,' accompanied by Sabrina Carpenter .

Simon had previously performed the song on SNL with George Harrison in 1976. Carpenter, acknowledging the historical significance, quipped that neither she nor her parents were alive when the original Simon & Garfunkel single was released in 1966. Simon, assuring her, stated that they could certainly appreciate it now. The musical number transitioned into an intimate acoustic set featuring Carpenter and Simon before seamlessly progressing into the opening monologue by SNL legend Steve Martin. The excitement surrounding the SNL 50th Anniversary is palpable, with the event trending on X (formerly Twitter). Stay tuned to Collider for the latest updates on this momentous occasion and for a recap of the special's highlights





