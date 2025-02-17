SNL 50: The Anniversary Special to Feature a Comedy All-Star Lineup

NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' celebrates its 50th anniversary with a star-studded special event featuring legendary cast members, iconic comedy legends, and musical surprises.

Get ready for a night of laughter and nostalgia as ' Saturday Night Live ' celebrates its 50th anniversary with a star-studded special! ' SNL 50: The Anniversary Special ' will air live on Sunday, February 16th from Rockefeller Center, featuring a dazzling array of past and present cast members, alongside iconic comedy legends .

NBC has already revealed some of the amazing talent set to grace the stage, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Leslie Jones, Billy Crystal, Cher, Mike Myers, and Alec Baldwin, who holds the record for most 'SNL' hosting appearances. But the surprises don't stop there! The network promises more exciting guest announcements to come, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.While some highlights are known, many moments, cameos, and musical performances remain under wraps, adding to the anticipation surrounding this historic celebration. Expect to see generations of 'SNL' stars return, from the legendary Not Ready for Prime Time Players like Chevy Chase, Laraine Newman, Garrett Morris, and Jane Curtin to modern-day favorites like Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, and Kate McKinnon. The list goes on, with confirmed appearances from Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, and Will Forte. Current cast member Kenan Thompson will also be present, along with special guests like Paul Simon and Cher. The red carpet festivities will be broadcast on NBC, and a livestream hosted by Amelia Dimoldenberg will be available on all 'SNL' social media platforms.





