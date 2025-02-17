SNL 50: A Star-Studded Celebration of Five Decades of Comedy

NBC's 'SNL 50: The Anniversary Special' reunited dozens of the show's iconic alumni, paying tribute to its five-decade history with performances, reminiscences, and a celebration of its enduring influence on comedy.

NBC's ' SNL 50: The Anniversary Special' brought together dozens of the show's former stars, reliving iconic moments and celebrating five decades of sketch comedy . The special featured performances and appearances from a wide array of comedic talent, including Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Molly Shannon, Jason Sudeikis, Kate McKinnon, Maya Rudolph, Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, John Mulaney, Kristen Wiig, Seth Meyers, and many more.

While the special aimed to celebrate the show's rich history, some notable alumni were conspicuously absent. Bill Hader, who opened the special, previously discussed his struggles with anxiety during his time on 'SNL', revealing panic attacks both on and off stage. He acknowledged the misconception that his anxiety was a mere attention-seeking tactic. Original cast member Dan Aykroyd also missed the celebration, despite expressing his excitement for the anniversary on social media. Aykroyd, who appeared on 'SNL' from 1975 to 1979, praised the show's legacy, its willingness to tackle controversial topics, and Lorne Michaels's role as its guiding force. Colin Quinn, another former 'Weekend Update' host, was also absent. Other notable alumni who didn't appear include Joan Cuscak, Robert Downey Jr., Mary Gross, and Chris Redd. Despite these absences, 'SNL 50' boasted a star-studded lineup with appearances from celebrities like Steve Martin, Scarlett Johansson, Miles Teller, Alec Baldwin, Dave Chappelle, Miley Cyrus, Adam Driver, Tom Hanks, Woody Harrelson, Paul McCartney, Sabrina Carpenter, and Pedro Pascal. The special served as a nostalgic tribute to the enduring legacy of 'Saturday Night Live,' showcasing its impact on comedy and pop culture





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SNL Saturday Night Live Anniversary Comedy Special Nostalgia Stars History Sketch Comedy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SNL's 50th Anniversary Homecoming Concert: A Star-Studded CelebrationSaturday Night Live is turning 50 and to commemorate this milestone, the iconic comedy show is hosting a special homecoming concert. The 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert' will feature a dazzling lineup of musical legends and surprise guests, celebrating five decades of laughter, music, and unforgettable moments. The concert will air live on Peacock on February 14th and will also be screened in select IMAX theaters.

Read more »

SNL Turns 50: A Star-Studded Celebration on NBCNBC is celebrating the 50th anniversary of 'Saturday Night Live' with a special three-hour show featuring appearances by past and present cast members, musical performances, and a red carpet pre-show.

Read more »

Star-Studded Paris Fashion Week: A Celebration of Style and GlamourParis Fashion Week Men's Spring/Summer 2025 saw a flurry of stylish celebrities gracing the front rows and captivating onlookers with their fashionable choices. From the fierce J Balvin performing at Willy Chavarria to the star-studded Jacquemus show, Paris Fashion Week is proving to be a glamorous event.

Read more »

‘SNL’ Books Star-Studded Live 50th Anniversary Concert Special on PeacockLady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Arcade Fire, The Roots and David Byrne are among the scheduled performers for the event, hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Read more »

Super Bowl Parties in New Orleans: A Star-Studded CelebrationA look at the biggest and most glamorous parties that took place in New Orleans during Super Bowl week 2025, featuring performances by top musicians and appearances by A-list celebrities.

Read more »

SNL Celebrates 50 Years with Star-Studded Anniversary SpecialNBC's 'SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration' will air a three-hour special featuring a reunion of iconic cast members, notable hosts, and musical guests like Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, and Bad Bunny.

Read more »