SNL 5 Thoughts: Mulaney, Musicals, Momentum, Gillis, Cold Open & More

In this week's SNL 5 Thoughts: keeping the momentum going, a ratings face-off, John Mulaney's musicals, Shane Gillis, and Cold Open blues.

In this week's SNL 5 Thoughts: keeping the momentum going, a ratings face-off, John Mulaney's musicals, Shane Gillis, and Cold Open blues. SNL enters a pivotal week as John Mulaney returns to keep the show’s recent momentum and redemption streak alive.

John Mulaney could challenge Druski for the top SNL ratings mark after recent episodes lifted NBC and Peacock viewership. Mulaney’s signature SNL musical sketches may return, with another ambitious ensemble number looking like a strong bet. , we've got some thoughts to share about tonight's show, the season, and more.

Also read What do tickets cost to see ‘SNL’ host John Mulaney in NYC next year?

From keeping the momentum going and a face-off for the SNL ratings title, to wondering if we're going to be graced with another musical sketch, looking at whathad to say about the controversy surrounding his monologue earlier this season, and appreciating how difficult the SNL Cold Open has gotten for the writers, here's what's on my mind…Shane Gillis in its wake – leaving me more than a bit worried about the season's direction heading into the October break. Thankfully, SNL came back strong with first-time host.

Tonight, SNL host Mulaney steps into the spotlight for the seventh time, and he's exactly the quality host we would want to see in the position of making it three-for-three, capping a season redemption run. , drew 5.6 million Live+Same Day viewers across NBC and Peacock, up from the then-season high 5.2 million mark set the previous week by. Will Mulaney be up to the challenge of taking the season's ratings title??

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He keeps creating them, and SNL viewers keep loving them. Of course, we're talking about Mulaney's run of amazingly twisted and righteously creative musical sketches that bring together the entire SNL cast. While refreshingly original, they also echo back to the early days of the long-running late-night sketch comedy series – and usually end up being the highlight of the night.

While there are never any guarantees, I think it's a safe bet that Mulaney adds another SNL musical to his resume. , Gillis responded to the backlash he received after accusing women of"dressing like whores" when they go to the gym – explaining why SNL didn't cut the joke.

"Not to defend SNL, they don't approve it. I mean, they could shut it down," he shared, adding,"They could, but you don't write your set and give it to them. Unless you're not a comedian. I'm sure non-comics, they write the set for them.

They have writers that write the monologue for them.

" Gillis noted,"The funniest part was, they were like, 'What's going on with the monologue? ' And I was like, 'It's not great, but I don't say anything bad. ' The whole time, I was like, 'Fellas, I'm giving you a solid C minus of a monologue, but I promise there's no controversy. I'm calling myself fat for fucking 10 minutes.

That's it.

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'"? The good thing is that there is so much fucked up stuff going on in the news that there are a ton of opportunities for SNL stars to get some serious cold open time . The bad thing – at least, for folks like us who report on SNL? It's damn near impossible trying to predict what could be getting the spotlight.

Four headlines hit on Monday that would be perfect, only to be forgotten by Wednesday after another dozen or so headlines drop. For example, as I'm writing this, the U.S. is slowly coming back from a national grounding of all flights – possibly due to the Trump Administration rolling out a newServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.

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