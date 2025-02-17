SNK Announces Season Pass 1 for The King of Fighters XV

SNK is adding five new characters to The King of Fighters XV via Season Pass 1, including Street Fighter legends Ken and Chun-Li. The crossover content will be released between Summer 2025 and early 2026. The Season Pass will also feature fighters from SNK's Fatal Fury, Art of Fighting, and The King of Fighters series, including Andy Bogard, Joe Higashi, and Mr. Big.

Crossover s are almost expected in fighting games nowadays. Just about every modern fighting game has featured a character from another franchise, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be video game related. Just around the corner, SNK announced its Season Pass 1 roster which sees two fan-favorite Street Fighter characters join the upcoming game. SNK released a new trailer which announced the DLC fighters that make up Season Pass 1 .

Between Summer 2025 and early 2026, plans to add an additional five characters to its roster. As mentioned, two of these characters are fan-favorite fighters from the long-running Street Fighter franchise. Both of these characters have also been part of the series for a very long time, one of which was featured in the very first entry. This Summer, Ken will make his appearance in the game. A few months later in Winter, Chun-Li will be added to the roster. Specifics on dates are not yet known, but will probably be announced closer to each character’s launch.Included in this Season Pass are regulars from the Fatal Fury, Art of Fighting, and The King of Fighters series. So, players familiar with any or all of these franchises will surely recognize any one of these three fighters. This Summer, Andy Bogard joins the game. In the Fall, Joe Higashi returns to a Fatal Fury game. Lastly, Mr. Big finishes out the Season Pass in early 2026. Unfortunately, footage of these five DLC fighters in action has not yet been shown. SNK does note that there are no plans to sell the base game and Season Pass 1 separately. As it stands right now, the only version of that can be pre-purchased is the Special Edition. For $59.99, purchasers will get the base game and Season Pass 1 bundled together. Players that decide to pre-order will also receive three days of early access to the game, and the series first hit the market in 1991, spearheading the fighting game boom of the 1990s that swept the industry thereafter,” reads a description of the game. “(released in 1999) has, for some time, served as the franchise’s most recent installment. But that is all about to change: 26 years on, a brand-new entry—will arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on April 24th. As mentioned, those who pre-order will get three days early access, which begins on April 21st. Get access to exclusive stories on new releases, movies, shows, comics, anime, games and more





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV SNK SEASON PASS 1 STREET FIGHTER KEN CHUN-LI FATAL FURY ART OF FIGHTING DLC CROSSOVER

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Apple TV+ MLS Season Pass live ahead of 30th seasonAhead of the 30th season of Major League Soccer starting next month, Apple opened up subscriptions to MLS Season Pass.

Read more »

Does Marvel Rivals’ Season 1 Battle Pass Take Too Long To Get Through?Since Marvel Rivals season 1 launched, I’ve seen an increasingly intense debate about whether or not battle pass progression is just too slow,

Read more »

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Season Pass 1 DLC - Full Cost and ScheduleWith the release of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves growing closer, SNK has already revealed the full schedule for the game’s first season of DLC, including a fe

Read more »

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 Introduces Anti-Cheat Measures and Battle Pass ContentCall of Duty: Black Ops 6's Season 2 brings significant updates focused on combating cheaters and enriching gameplay with new content. The season introduces enhanced detection models, stricter account verification, and new tools to combat dishonest behavior. Players can also look forward to the Season 2 Battle Pass, which includes over 110 unlockable items, including new weapons, operator skins, and weapon blueprints. Other notable changes include an update to the Prestige Master system, allowing players to equip Special Camos earlier, and adjustments to the Warzone Ranked Play experience.

Read more »

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Battle Pass: A Deep Dive Into RewardsExplore the exciting rewards of Black Ops 6's Season 2 Battle Pass, including a free PPSh-41 SMG, cosmetic items, and more. Find out how to level up, unlock rewards, and what to expect from this new season.

Read more »

Apple and Comcast Team Up to Offer New MLS Season Pass Viewing ExperienceComcast customers with Magenta Status will soon have access to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, adding to their existing streaming benefits. The MLS Season Pass, valued at $100/year, offers access to every live regular-season match, all MLS Cup playoff matches, Leagues Cup, and more. This new partnership provides unmatched value for Comcast customers who are passionate about soccer.

Read more »