Sniper Elite 5 Receives First Update: Performance Improvements and Visual Fixes

Just weeks after release, Rebellion has released a small but important update for Sniper Elite 5. The update focuses on general performance improvements and addresses some visual glitches in the game's menus.\While the update is relatively minor, it addresses some key issues that players have been experiencing. Rebellion is also actively investigating other problems reported by the community and promises a more substantial patch in the near future.

Sniper Elite 5 launched just a few weeks ago for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Although it doesn’t seem to be a huge step forward for the nearly 20-year-old franchise, it still features the tried and true gameplay fans of the series have come to expect. Now that the dust has settled a bit since its release, Rebellion is supporting the shooter with an update less than two weeks after launch. The update itself is pretty small. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t needed.

The shooter already performs well, but these will be welcome improvements to dedicated snipers playing the latest Rebellion release. There are just two items in this recent update: general performance improvements, and visual fixes for some menu components. It has only been a little over a week since the game released, so it makes sense this new update is smaller than maybe players might want. Currently, the developer has a public list that details issues the studio is investigating. Surely, there will be a patch in the future that will fix some of these problems. These reported issues are both general and mission-specific that have plagued players. Rebellion does iterate that these problems are not necessarily affecting all players, but have been reported by users. They also state that a proper patch is coming soon, but can’t give out a specific date just yet. Anyone wanting to see what the known issues are at the time of this writing, it will be available at the bottom of the page. Meanwhile, critics have applauded the game’s strong performance on both higher-end consoles, as well as the less powerful Xbox Series S. “Fortunately, performance is strong, logging a solid 60fps on the higher-end consoles, and a locked 30fps on Series S,” says Digital Foundry’s Oliver Mackenzie. “That consistent update is a bit of a breath of fresh air, and comes without caveats or compromises.”





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sniperelite5 Rebellion Update Performance Visualfixes Gamingnews

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

North Canton sniper shot on the job receives special gift from retired officerReporter at News 5 Cleveland

Read more »

Sniper Elite: Resistance - More of the Same, But Still SatisfyingSniper Elite: Resistance delivers another dose of brutal Nazi-hunting action, but its story falls flat. The gameplay remains faithful to the series' formula, offering a satisfying mix of stealth, precision shooting, and over-the-top killcams.

Read more »

Sniper Elite: Resistance Review: Nazi Killing FunSniper Elite: Resistance is a wonderful example of a developer continuing to build upon an already solid core.

Read more »

Is Sniper Elite: Resistance cross-platform?Sniper Elite: Resistance is the most fun you can have killing Nazis, but is even more fun with friends. However, does the game support cross-platform players?

Read more »

This Weekend's Best Games: Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, Sniper Elite: Resistance, and MoreJanuary might be ending, but there are still some great games to check out before February's jam-packed release schedule begins. This weekend, I'm diving into Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, Sniper Elite: Resistance, and Hello Kitty: Island Adventure.

Read more »

Xbox Game Pass January 2025 Wave 2 Includes Citizen Sleeper 2 and Sniper Elite ResistanceThe second wave of January 2025 games for Xbox Game Pass includes the anticipated sequel to one of 2022’s most beloved games, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector. The Wave 2 additions also include Sniper Elite Resistance. Games leaving the service on January 31st were also announced.

Read more »