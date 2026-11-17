A recent Saturday Night Live sketch about a woman caring for her aging father struck a chord with millions, highlighting the realities faced by the 63 million American family caregivers, predominantly women.

sketch got as much buzz as this past weekend’s “Sister. ” By Sunday morning, my phone was full of the. One of my earliest dreams was to write for the show.

It always felt relevant and willing to push the envelope, with just the right amount of humor. But wow, the cast knocked it out of the ballpark with this. The perfectly executed sketch opens on a 40-something man caring for his aging father. He turns to the camera and explains that he doesn’t want to put Dad in a nursing home, but he doesn’t want to pay for in-home care either.

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Luckily, he’s found a new, affordable solution: Sister. The rest of the skit is hilarious because of how specific it gets. Sister will drop everything the second you text “Dad fell. ” Sister will spend hours on the phone with doctors, pharmacists, and insurance companies.

Sister will handle the mood swings, the rides, and the meds… all while Brother is off doing what matters most to him: living his best life. Was it funny? Tremendously. Was it accurate?

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Absolutely. But was it ultimately kinda sad? Undeniably. In fact, I think this skit resonated with so many women because so many of us are dealing withIt certainly hit home with me! I am Sister. Or more accurately, I am one of MANY Sisters. My jaw dropped as that skit went on.

I saw myself in every single example . The doctor’s office visits, the medicine management, the bathroom help, and most of all, dropping everything to help when something went wrong. , it was weirdly satisfying to see myself mirrored back on a weekly sketch comedy show. And it turns out I’m in good company.

According to AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving, 63 million Americans are family caregivers right now, most of them women, and more than half say they didn’t really have a choice. Sister is a pretty big club. Here are just a few examples of people who also had something to say about "Sister", including Maria Shriver and Katie Couric: