Sneaky Emojis That Might Indicate Your Partner Is Cheating

The article explains that, according to a private detective, cheaters are using a special emoji code to keep their messages a secret, and provides a list of emojis to watch out for when looking for signs of infidelity.

In theory, none of us ever look at our partner's phone. That’s their business, right? Until real life hits and you see your other half smiling and giggling at someone's texts or being secretive with their device, and think: 'I need to take a peek or else I’m going to go mad.

' But in truth, it’s not always easy to know (or decipher) whether your partner is innocently texting someone or having a full-blown affair. According to Paul Jones, a private detective from ARF Private Investigators, cheaters are using a special emoji code to keep their messages a secret. And to help out the blissfully ignorant among us, he’s created a list of the sneaky emoticons to look out for





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Emojis Cheating Private Detectives Relationship Signs Conspicuous Numbers

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