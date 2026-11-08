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Sneakerhead Jimmy Fallon Just Scored Caitlin Clark’s Unreleased Taylor Swift-Inspired Kicks

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Sneakerhead Jimmy Fallon Just Scored Caitlin Clark’s Unreleased Taylor Swift-Inspired Kicks
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WNBA star Caitlin Clark appeared on the 'Tonight Show' Friday, and she gifted sneakerhead Jimmy Fallon with a special pair of her Nike Caitlin 1s.

When conversation turned to Clark’s signature shoe with Nike, she pulled out a box containing her unreleased “Friendship Bracelet” Caitlin 1s, which of course are a tribute to the athlete’s friend,.

“She’s the best,” Clark told Fallon, noting that many fans show up to her Indiana Pacers games with friendship bracelets in hand. The Sneaker Resale Market Had a Sluggish September, But October Could Be More Promising Clark told Fallon he was the only other person who had a pair of the kicks, which are set for a February release.

Also readCaitlin Clark Attends Illinois-Penn Game; Quentin Coleman and Zavier Zens React

With a washed-out pastel tie-dye aesthetic across the upper, blending soft shades of yellow, blue and pink, the sneaker’s standout element is its fuzzy shoelaces which are adorned with various beads and charms to mirror the look of a friendship bracelet. Fans will be able to customize the beads to give their sneakers a unique twist. In a nod to the “Tonight Show,” the beads on Fallon’s pair spelled out “2nite show.

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” It isn’t the first time a WNBA signature shoe has been in the “Tonight Show” spotlight. Last year, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu showed off her Nike Sabrina 3 “Blueprint” sneakers on the show, surprising fellow guest Adam Sandler with a pair.

The longtime Knicks fan attended multiple playoff games this season, which led to a tradition that saw guard Josh Hart untying Fallon’s custom Air Jordan 1s.

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Caitlin Clark Watches Illinois Beat Penn 112-70, Players Stunned

Caitlin Clark attended the Illinois vs Penn men's basketball game with boyfriend Connor McCaffery, and Illinois players Quentin Coleman and Zavier Zens were shocked to learn she was in the building after their 112-70 win.

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