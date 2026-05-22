Sneaker Trends from Brands Like Puma and Adidas, Ballerina Moments from Walmart

Discover 17 Prada, Adidas, and Nike sneakers from the early 2000s that have shown no signs of taking a bow, and more!

Trends come and go, but there are a rare few that stand the test of time. After emerging as a mainstay shoe in the early 2000s, made a radical resurgence in early 2025 and have shown no signs of taking a bow anytime soon.

Brands like Puma, Tory Burch and Adidas are keeping the center stage with fresh, feminine silhouettes, while other labels are stepping up with their own modern takes, which is cementing the sophisticated style as a permanent footwear fixture. There are 17 spring styles that each have their own distinct appeal; think playful colors, sporty silhouettes, dancer energy and more. These options just prove that there’s no one single way to rock the trend.

Adidas Wetshop Shoes, Puma Stars, and Tory Burch Sandals are some of the top picks that offer that fun pop. The sleek side stripe and color-blocked details of the Adidas Wetshop Shoes give them a fun pop that elevates even the most pared-back ensemble. Walmart ballet sneakers, which have nearly 80% of five-star ratings, provide an all-day cushion and everyday versatility. The unique styling details like silver hardware and even a cheetah-print design make them stand out.

The Kurt Geiger London Isadora dress shoes are a sleek, edgy alternative with the same ballet touch. Finally, we used to stare wistfully at Zara dresses, trying to figure out which one out of 20 would make it into our cart.

Then, we uncovered Amazon’s latest drop. The retail giant just released hundreds of luxe-looking dresses, which we found 17 that channel Zara’s boho-luxe vibe





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Sneaker Trends Puma Stars Tory Burch Sandals Walmart Ballet Sneakers Kurt Geiger London Isadora Zara Dresses From Amazon

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