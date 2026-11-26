San Antonio’s Guadalupe Theater plans a major West Side renovation with telescopic and graded seating, a larger lobby, and Veladora courtyard upgrades, while pursuing state and federal historic designation.

is planning a renovation of the Guadalupe Theater on the city’s West Side that includes new seating, a larger lobby and repairs to the Veladora courtyard.is planning a renovation of the Guadalupe Theater on the city’s West Side that includes new seating, a larger lobby and repairs to the Veladora courtyard.

Director Cristina Balli explained that the building was built in 1942 by the Lucchese family and has operated as a cultural arts center for 46 years. The center is applying for historic designation in Texas and at the federal level, including placement on the National Register of Historic Places. Balli said the theater’s current flat seating can limit sightlines for some patrons. The renovation will add telescopic seating and graded seating so more audience members can see the stage clearly.

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The plan also calls for extending the front lobby and gallery on the south side of the building into the Veladora mural courtyard to ease crowding during sold-out shows. Another major part of the project is repairs and restoration for the Veladora de la Virgen de Guadalupe, a public artwork by Chicano artist Jesse Treviño. Balli said the Veladora alone needs about $2 million in repairs and restorations.