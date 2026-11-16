Snaps, Studs, Duds and Defining Stats From Packers’ Horrific Loss to Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers were exposed as paper tigers by the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Again. Two months after the Packers were buried under a

Green Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson was one of the few standouts vs. the Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect GREEN BAY, Wis.

– The Green Bay Packers were exposed as paper tigers by the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Again. Two months after the Packers were buried under a fourth-quarter avalanche against the Vikings, they were buried under a first-half avalanche in the rematch. Five minutes into the third quarter, the score was 20-0.

Also read Saturday’s Packers Roster Moves: Two Key Additions, Two Critical Non-Moves

Here’s our weekly look at the snaps, some important stats and some studs and duds from a pivotal loss. Jordan Love played 52 snaps before being saved from a further beating for the final three snaps, which went to Tyrod Taylor. Love was 17-of-27 passing for 220 yards.

He would have fallen short of 200 passing yards if not for a ball that went through the hands of tight end Tucker Kraft and safety Harrison Smith and into the hands of Savion Williams. Another 59 yards were lost on sacks. The Vikings had Love seeing blitzes and pressures when there were neither. From a clean pocket, he was a woeful 6-of-13, including a red-zone interception in the direction of Kraft.

As expected given the pressure-packed nature of the Vikings’ defense, Chris Brooks went from injured reserve to playing a unit-high 26 snaps. He was about the only player who performed well in protection. Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd got 14 snaps apiece. When Johnson was in the game, he got the rock.

He was effective, too, with 10 carries for 42 yards. In the first half, he made something out of nothing. In the second half, there was some actual running room and his no-nonsense approach took advantage. By our count, 40 yards came after contact.

Christian Watson and Matthew Golden , as usual, led the way, with Savion Williams retaining his role as the No. 3 receiver. Watson has been on a heater for most of the season but the Vikings threw him on ice. He caught three passes for 37 yards.

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Golden was shut out until late in the first half and led the way with five catches for 70 yards; PFF charged him with two drops and he was 0-for-2 in contested-catch situations. Returner/receiver Skyy Moore returned after missing five games with an ankle injury, only to suffer another ankle injury. So, he was limited to three-kick return snaps and zero on offense. Bo Melton also exited with an injury after zero snaps on offense and 10 on special teams.

So, J. Michael Sturdivant played nine snaps as the default No. 4. He scored a 32-yard touchdown but fumbled on a kickoff return. Tucker Kraft played all but three snaps. With Josh Whyle sent to injured reserve, Mark Redman played 21 snaps, Jonnu Smith played three and Drake Dabney played three.

For the second consecutive game, Kraft caught one pass. Redman was strong in the run game but his fumble handed the Vikings a quick 3-0 lead. Added together, the Vikings’ tight ends without T.J. Hockenson dominated the positional matchup.

The No. 1 line went the distance. The grouping of left tackle Jordan Morgan, left guard Laken Tomlinson, center John Williams, right guard Travis Glover and right tackle Anthony Belton was the team’s sixth starting unit. The team’s highest-paid blocker, Aaron Banks, played just three snaps on special teams. It was a ghastly performance.

Williams gave up two sacks; Sean Rhyan might return for the Rams game. Tomlinson, who was shifted back to his “natural position” of left guard, had his worst game since joining the team. Morgan played better after giving up a sack early in the game; Myles Garrett is next. Karl Brooks and Devonte Wyatt played 42 snaps apiece.

They were followed by Chris McClellan with 32, Jordon Riley with 28 and Anthony Campbell with 25. Brooks had one sack; the pressure almost created an interception. Wyatt had just one assisted tackle and one pressure. The Packers aren’t getting nearly enough bang for their buck with him.

Lukas Van Ness, who was questionable with a back injury, played a unit-high 37 snaps as part of a typically balanced approach. Brenton Cox played 35, followed by Barryn Sorrell and Dani Dennis-Sutton with 34 apiece. Sorrell’s workload was bolstered by another 19 on special teams. Van Ness was probably the Packers’ best player in the game.

He had 1.5 sacks; the half-sack was shared with Sorrell. With Zaire Franklin missing another game with a shin injury, so it was up to Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper to hold down the fort. Franklin did some work pregame, which would signal that he’s on track to return next week against the Rams. Getting Franklin back on defense will allow McDuffie and Hopper to play more on special teams.

McDuffie, a special-teams captain, played only three snaps in the kicking game. Speaking of special teams, Nick Niemann played a team-high 23 snaps and Kristian Welch played 20. McDuffie led the team with nine tackles and Hopper had seven and one pass deflection. They tackled physically but didn’t make any plays.

Brandon Cisse suffered an injured rib when he bounced off Myles Price on his third-and-23 touchdown catch, so his day was limited to just 14 snaps. Keisean Nixon went the distance and Carrington Valentine replaced Cisse and played 55 snaps. Kamal Hadden played two snaps on defense and gave up a long third-down completion on third-and-15 that the Vikings turned into a touchdown to lead 17-0.

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Benjamin St-Juste is a total afterthought on defense, though he did play 12 snaps on special teams. Nixon was excellent. He gave up three completions for 20 yards and broke up two passes. Valentine gave up four completions for 33 yards.

His physicality really stood out. Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams played every snap. Javon Bullard, who didn’t practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was questionable, played 36 snaps in the slot. Kitan Oladapo didn’t play on defense but logged 17 on special teams.

McKinney grabbed his NFL-leading sixth interception. Williams has been a stud for most of the season but not so much against Minnesota. He wasn’t bad – he’s a menace as a blitzer – but missed a tackle on the Vikings’ clinching touchdown. Johnson carried the ball five times for 35 yards in the second half.

Sure, the Vikings probably didn’t care about the run game at that point, but he ran hard and with a purpose. He had to play one snap of pass protection and stopped the Vikings’ blitzer in his tracks. The Vikings put Justin Jefferson in the slot at times, and he beat Javon Bullard for a pair of first downs, but Bullard also destroyed a couple receiver screens and pressured the passer with his blitzes.

Van Ness, as mentioned above, was probably the Packers’ best player. PFF credited him with a team-high four pressures, giving him a dozen over the last three games. He’s had to lead the group without Micah Parsons. With Parsons coming back, Van Ness might get better chances to get after the passer.

With six sacks in 10 games, he’s got a chance to get to 10. Justin Jefferson finally had some production, catching nine passes for 74 yards following his reunion with Kirk Cousins.

However, according to PFF, Nixon allowed 1-of-3 passing for 8 yards, including a second-and-goal breakup that helped hold the Vikings to a field goal. From Jordan Morgan getting thrown into the back of Jordan Love’s legs early in the game to the nonstop stream of pass rushers getting in the face of Love, it was a bad day at the office for Green Bay’s line. Fortunately for the Packers, Sean Rhyan might return against the Rams.

Also fortunately for the Packers, they might not see Brian Flores until 2027. Green Bay’s interior was Charmin soft. Defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez had two sacks and eight pressures and Jalen Redmond had one sack and five pressures. That’s three sacks and 13 pressures from two interior players.

Kraft had 30 receptions and three touchdowns in the six games spanning Week 3 against Atlanta through Week 8 against Carolina. He caught one pass for 1 yard against New England last week and one pass for 19 yards against Minnesota. Kraft has to be more involved in the offense and he needs to take advantage of his opportunities.

Bill Huber, who has covered the Green Bay Packers since 2008, is the publisher of Packers On SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. E-mail: packwriter2002@yahoo.com History: Huber took over Packer Central in August 2019. Twitter: https://twitter.com/BillHuberNFL Background: Huber graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he played on the football team, in 1995. He worked in newspapers in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Shawano before working at The Green Bay News-Chronicle and Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1998 through 2008.

With The News-Chronicle, he won several awards for his commentaries and page design. In 2008, he took over as editor of Packer Report Magazine, which was founded by Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Nitschke, and PackerReport.com. In 2019, he took over the new Sports Illustrated site Packer Central, which he has grown into one of the largest sites in the Sports Illustrated Media Group.