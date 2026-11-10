Snapp Shots: Meals on Wheels about much more than just food deliveries

Area chapter’s workers build friendships with clients and make sure they’re OK.

Eric Santos delivers meals to area clients for Service Opportunity for Seniors — Meals on Wheels. It’s 10 a.m. on a Monday morning, and Mark , a retiree who lives alone in Oakland, hears a familiar knock on the door.

It’s Eric Santos, the driver from his Meals on Wheels chapter, with Mark’s dinners for the next two days. On paper Eric is listed as the driver and Mark is listed as the client, but when I interviewed them separately, they both had the same name for each other: “my friend,” which is exactly the way Meals on Wheels likes it.

Also read Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot performs a 360-degree jump on wheels

Eric will be back on Wednesday with two more dinners and again on Friday with three more to last Mark through the weekend. Eric has five kids of his own, and in the summertime when school’s out, he’ll often bring them with him on his rounds, to the delight of his clients and the moral instruction of his children, who will probably tell their own children someday about their grandfather who made a living by being kind.

Each meal has been quick-frozen as soon as it came out of the oven to enhance its freshness while it defrosts in Mark’s refrigerator. His favorite is the cheese omelet with potatoes and sausage, but he likes the spaghetti and meatballs too. Eric isn’t there just to deliver food, though; he’s also there to check in with Mark and make sure he’s OK.

Advertisement

If he notices anything amiss — medical, social or whatever — he’ll report it to his supervisor, who will make sure Mark gets whatever help he needs.

“One time, I was talking on the phone with Meals on Wheels while I had soap on my hands, and I dropped the phone,” says Mark. “Five minutes later they called my sister, who I had listed as my contact person, to make sure I was OK. I really like that. It makes me feel safe.

” Back at the main San Leandro kitchen of his Meals on Wheels chapter , the dinners are prepared by a professional chef named Eric Gremillion, who works hand-in-glove with a registered dietitian to ensure maximum good taste and nutritional benefit. They come up with a new menu each month, with a different dish each day.

“Our clients typically aren’t eating as much as they used to when they were young, so everything they eat needs to count,” says Mary Beth Ventura, SOS Meals on Wheels’ director of programs. “Our dietitian makes sure everything is low-sodium and heart-healthy, keeping in mind the needs of diabetics, and then it’s our chef’s job to make them delicious. ” No stone is left unturned to make the eating experience as pleasant as possible.

If you don’t want to eat meat, whether it’s due to health considerations, religious considerations or simply consideration for the chicken, they’ll make sure you get protein some other way.

“A lot of people like jambalaya, but others find it a tiny bit too spicy,” says Ventura. “Many meals are universally loved, like spaghetti and meat sauce or mashed potatoes and gravy. We just tested some Latin American recipes and had folks test them for us, like beef with chimichurri sauce, and they just loved it. ” Ironically, Ventura’s first job in college was working at a food bank, but that’s not how she discovered Meals on Wheels.

Advertisement

“My family and I reached out to them in a time of real crisis. My mother was falling and ending up in the emergency room, and we realized it was because she was undernourished, so I called Meals on Wheels and left a message.

“Sometimes in a crisis, nobody calls you back for three or four days, but they called me back before the end of the day! I started crying and said, ‘I can’t believe you called me back! ’ That phone call enabled her to stay independent in her own home for another two years before moving in with family and assisted living.

”) serves Central and South Alameda County, from Oakland to San Lorenzo, and delivered its 10 millionth meal last month.

“We’re serving 1,800 meals each day,” says Ventura, “but I wish we could do more. ” Fortunately, it is not the only local group doing this good work. There are many sister organizations, including — but not limited to — Meals on Wheels of Alameda County, Berkeley Meals on Wheels, the Center for Elders Independence and Meals on Wheels Oakland.

Google them to find out if you can avail yourself of their service — and how you can donate to the cause.