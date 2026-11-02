SNAP Participation Plummets to 17-Year Low After OBBB Enactment

U.S. Census Bureau data reveals SNAP enrollment drops to 36.1 million following the One Big Beautiful Bill. CBPP attributes the decline to new work requirements and state cost shifts during 2025.

The number of households receiving food assistance varies widely across the United States, according to newly released Census Bureau data. Participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP, has fallen sharply following federal policy changes implemented in 2025. The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2025 American Community Survey one-year estimates last week to the public. They show the demographic, social, economic, and housing estimates for the country, every state, and other geographic areas with populations of at least 65,000.

SNAP Enrollment Hits 17-Year Low

According to the survey analysis, the United States had just over 134 million households in 2025. The survey breaks those households down by their receipt of benefits, household type, the presence of children, and whether anyone aged 60 or older lived in the home. Separate monthly administrative data examined by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities shows that nationwide SNAP participation fell by 5.5 million people, or 13 percent, between July 2025 and July 2026. Participation dropped from approximately 41.6 million people to 36.1 million, its lowest level in 17 years, according to the organization's analysis.

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One Big Beautiful Bill Drives Decline

The decline followed the July 4, 2025 enactment of the Republican reconciliation law commonly called the One Big Beautiful Bill. Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reported that the regulation made it harder for some people to qualify for or continue receiving benefits in three main ways. Work requirements now apply to more recipients who must work, participate in qualifying activities, or meet an exemption to continue receiving benefits. The changes extended these requirements to older adults and some parents and caregivers who previously were exempt.

State-by-State Impact Assessment

Participation dropped in every state except Alaska during that period. It fell by close to 5 percent or more in 48 states, nearly 10 percent or more in 26 states, and around 20 percent or more in eight states. Center on Budget and Policy Priorities cautioned that participation had begun declining before the legislation was enacted, indicating that other factors may also have contributed. However, the organization stated the fall accelerated in almost every state after the enactment. It could become more pronounced as the law's provisions are fully implemented.

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Children and Seniors Affected Most

Children have accounted for a substantial share of the decline in program enrollment. Data gathered from 28 states showed that 1.5 million fewer children were receiving SNAP than in July 2025. Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimated that the nationwide reduction was likely to be about 2 million children, although complete child-participation figures were not available for every state. The federal government also shifted part of the program's future benefit and administrative costs to states, adding financial pressure on local administrations.

Government Shutdown Disrupted Aid

SNAP recipients also faced an unprecedented disruption during the federal government shutdown in 2025. The Trump administration declined to deliver benefits during the shutdown, creating uncertainty for households that depended on the program to buy food. The new figures provide a state-by-state picture of reliance on the nation's largest food-assistance program during 2025. Newsweek reporters and editors used Martyn, an AI assistant, to produce this story.