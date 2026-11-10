SNAP Participation Drops 5.5 Million Following Trump 2025 Law

Millions, including 2 million children, lost SNAP benefits after the July 2025 law. Analysts cite strict new work rules and reporting hurdles as primary drivers of this historic decline in food aid access.

Millions of Americans, including an estimated 2 million children, have dropped from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program since President Donald Trump signed sweeping changes to the food-assistance program into law in July 2025.

The steep decline is drawing concern as states prepare to implement new Medicaid work requirements in January, raising questions about whether families already losing food assistance could also face disruptions to health coverage.

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Sharp Decline in SNAP Enrollment Numbers

SNAP participation fell by 5.5 million people, or 13 percent, between July 2025 and July 2026, according to an analysis of federal and state data by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Participation reached 36.1 million, its lowest point in 17 years, and the organization estimates approximately 2 million children stopped receiving benefits.

Separately, Georgetown University Center for Children and Families found Medicaid and CHIP enrollment among children fell by 2.56 million between January 2025 and August 2026.

Policy Changes Drive Participation Drop

The decline accelerated after the 2025 reconciliation law changed SNAP eligibility, work-related rules and program administration.

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The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities argues the losses cannot primarily be explained by the labor market, noting unemployment remained around 4 percent nationally from July 2025 to July 2026 while SNAP participation fell in every state except Alaska.

Gina Plata-Nino, director of SNAP Policy and Advocacy at the Food Research & Action Center, told Newsweek, "Since it became law, 5.5 million people, many of whom are children, have lost access to SNAP.

Many families with children over 14 who are now required to meet burdensome reporting requirements to maintain SNAP may lose the food assistance they rely on to make ends meet." Plata-Nino said the consequences can reach beyond SNAP because participation can help children gain access to other nutrition programs, and that losing SNAP can also jeopardize children's access to school meals, putting their "nutrition, health, and learning at risk."

USDA Administration Disputes Policy Link

The Trump administration disputed attributing the decline in SNAP participation to any single policy.

A USDA spokesperson told Newsweek that SNAP remains an appropriated entitlement and said eligible households continue to receive benefits. "Let the record show funding for SNAP has not been decreased because SNAP is an appropriated entitlement, meaning if a family is eligible, they receive the benefit. If not, no benefit," the spokesperson said.

USDA said participation can fluctuate for a variety of reasons and pointed to declines in some states that began before H.R. 1 became law.

"The number of individuals receiving benefits is constantly changing and is not representative of any one policy; to further the point, multiple States saw declines far before the enactment of H.R. 1," the spokesperson said.

Systemic Barriers and Work Requirements

Dr. Lee Bowes, CEO of America Works, told Newsweek that requiring people to report work hours is different from helping them find and retain employment.

She pointed to barriers including childcare, transportation, caregiving responsibilities and jobs with inconsistent hours. "A parent may already be employed but have little control over how many hours an employer schedules each week," Bowes said. "We should not confuse those circumstances with an unwillingness to work."

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Bowes pointed to one woman America Works had assisted who had a low-paying job providing patient care.

When the woman's client was hospitalized for a week, Bowes said, she lost the hours she otherwise would have worked and subsequently lost her food assistance after failing to meet the required hours.

"She had a job and was willing to work, but a disruption outside her control left her without both wages and food support," Bowes said. "Taking away food assistance does not create additional shifts, raise wages, or resolve a caregiving conflict."

Disproportionate Impact on Children

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities similarly found that children account for a substantial portion of the decline.

Its September analysis found 1.2 million fewer children participating in SNAP across 25 states with available figures since July 2025, representing about a 13 percent decline in those states.

Children accounted for close to half of the overall participation loss.

Divergence Between Food and Health Aid

The divergence between food and health assistance is particularly stark when the same states and time period are compared.

Across 26 states with comparable data, about 1.6 million fewer children received SNAP in May 2026 than in January 2025, a 15.7 percent decline, according to Georgetown.

Medicaid and CHIP enrollment among children fell by about 1