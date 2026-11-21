New work requirements are largely responsible for the drop in spending on the nation's largest anti-hunger program.

Federal spending on SNAP benefits has fallen by more than $1 billion in a single year, while the number of beneficiaries continues to drop. New data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that spending on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which helps feed the nations hungriest, fell from $7.79 billion in August 2025 to $6.70 billion in August 2026, a year-on-year decline of 13.9 percent.

The expenditure change owes to large drops in program participation since the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill in July 2025, which brought in expanded work requirements for recipients nationwide. Newsweek has contacted the USDA for comment via email outside of regular working hours. SNAP benefits are delivered to low- and no-income households to help them buy groceries. The Trump administration has sought to reduce the size of the program and in turn reduce federal spending.

Also read USDA proposes new SNAP eligibility restrictions

The White House has previously celebrated the decline in participation, saying in June 2026 that "dependency" on the program is "plummeting" and changes to the work requirements are "safeguarding benefits for Americans who truly need them.

" Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said in a April opinion piece for The Hill that the Trump administration "has been tirelessly fighting to reform this broke program so that it serves families who need it most, and our efforts are paying off. " SNAP advocates have warned that more families are struggling to afford basic necessities.

Kyle Ross, senior policy analyst Georgetown Center on Poverty and Inequality, said in analysis published in October that "early evidence suggests that many people losing their SNAP benefits are not being made better off through new job opportunities.

"Instead, they are searching for new ways to feed their families, and many are likely going hungry as a result. " SNAP Spending Drop The latest USDA data shows there are big disparities between states, with spending on SNAP benefits in some having dropped considerably more than others.

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Arizona, the state with by far the largest drop in recipients has seen its expenditure on benefits plunge from just over $160 million in August 2025 to $81.7 million a year later. Oklahoma, Nebraska, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, Illinois and Kansas have all seen declines between 20 to 30 percent. Spending on SNAP has increased in only two states: Wisconsin, which saw costs rise 13 percent, and Maryland, which saw a nominally small increase of 0.1 percent.

Why SNAP Participation Is Declining SNAP benefit numbers have been by-and-large declining since January 2025, but the downward trend has accelerated as states have begun dealing with the significant eligibility and work requirement changes enacted under the OBBBA. Since August 2025, participation has dropped by around 5.6 million, from 41.4 million to 35.8 million.

The law widened the group of adults subject to SNAP's requirement to complete at least 80 hours per month of work, training or other qualifying activities in order to receive and maintain benefits. The upper age limit increased from 54 to 64, bringing more able-bodied adults without dependents under the rules. It also removed exemptions previously available to veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and former foster youth.

Caregiver exemptions were also slimmed down, with some parents with children aged 14 or older now required to meet work or training conditions to continue receiving payments. While the OBBBA mandated the new rules immediately, state SNAP agencies were given time to adopt the new rules.

Some states have been able to enact the rules quicker, with states like Arkansas, Indiana and Wisconsin implementing the requirements almost immediately, while California and Washington D.C. both aligned with the rules much later, in June 2026. The USDA has also said other longstanding reasons may have contributed to the drop in participation.

"SNAP is a means tested, appropriated entitlement. If a household is eligible, they receive the benefit," a USDA spokesperson told Newsweek.

"However, those same households are subject to recertification. Individuals might move to employment, become disinterested in participating, or experience another change in household circumstances.

" Contact Newsweek editor on this story: Edward Pearcey. ) shows that spending on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which helps feed the nations hungriest, fell from $7.79 billion in August 2025 to $6.70 billion in August 2026, a year-on-year decline of 13.9 percent.since the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill in July 2025, which brought in expanded work requirements for recipients nationwide.

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The White House has previously celebrated the decline in participation, saying in June 2026 that"dependency" on the program is"plummeting" and changes to the work requirements are"safeguarding benefits for Americans who truly need them.

"that the Trump administration"has been tirelessly fighting to reform this broke program so that it serves families who need it most, and our efforts are paying off. "published in October that"early evidence suggests that many people losing their SNAP benefits are not being made better off through new job opportunities. "Instead, they are searching for new ways to feed their families, and many are likely going hungry as a result.

"The latest USDA data shows there are big disparities between states, with spending on SNAP benefits in some having dropped considerably more than others. Arizona, the state with by far the largest drop in recipients has seen its expenditure on benefits plunge from just over $160 million in August 2025 to $81.7 million a year later. Oklahoma, Nebraska, Florida, Massachusetts, Nevada, Illinois and Kansas have all seen declines between 20 to 30 percent.

Spending on SNAP has increased in only two states: Wisconsin, which saw costs rise 13 percent, and Maryland, which saw a nominally small increase of 0.1 percent. SNAP benefit numbers have been by-and-large declining since January 2025, but the downward trend has accelerated as states have begun dealing with the significant eligibility and work requirement changes enacted under the OBBBA. Since August 2025, participation has dropped by around 5.6 million, from 41.4 million to 35.8 million.

The law widened the group of adults subject to SNAP's requirement to complete at least 80 hours per month of work, training or other qualifying activities in order to receive and maintain benefits. The upper age limit increased from 54 to 64, bringing more able-bodied adults without dependents under the rules. It also removed exemptions previously available to veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and former foster youth.

Caregiver exemptions were also slimmed down, with some parents with children aged 14 or older now required to meet work or training conditions to continue receiving payments. While the OBBBA mandated the new rules immediately, state SNAP agencies were given time to adopt the new rules. Some states have been able to, with states like Arkansas, Indiana and Wisconsin implementing the requirements almost immediately, while California and Washington D.C. both aligned with the rules much later, in June 2026.

"SNAP is a means tested, appropriated entitlement. If a household is eligible, they receive the benefit," a USDA spokesperson told.

"However, those same households are subject to recertification. Individuals might move to employment, become disinterested in participating, or experience another change in household circumstances. "