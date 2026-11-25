Snälltåget launches the festive Meatball Express for the 2026-27 winter season, connecting southern Sweden to Stockholm and offering ski access to Sälen with traditional culinary experiences.

Swedish train operator Snälltåget has confirmed the return of its popular festive journey, the ' Meatball Express', for the upcoming 2026-27 winter season. This seasonal service provides travelers with a distinctive culinary experience while traversing the historic landscapes of southern Sweden. The train routes connect major urban centers with lesser-known destinations, offering passengers a unique blend of holiday traditions and regional culture.

Festive Culinary Experience on Board

The playful nickname of the service originates from Krogen, the onboard restaurant car that serves traditional Swedish meatballs. Passengers enjoy these meatballs accompanied by mashed potatoes, cream sauce, and lingonberries, creating a distinctly Swedish dining experience. This gastronomic feature is central to the journey's identity and sets it apart from standard rail transport services.

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The trains travel through the regions of Skåne, Småland, and Östergötland before arriving in the capital city of Stockholm. This route allows travelers to witness the stunning Swedish winter landscape while moving between cities. The service emphasizes not just transportation but the immersion in local customs and scenic beauty throughout the trip.

Regional Stops and Holiday Markets

Travellers stopping in Malmö and Lund can experience seaside saunas and visit Mitt Möllan for its annual Christmas market. This market, which takes place in November, features independent artisans, Scandinavian design, local artwork, and seasonal food. It serves as a significant cultural hub for those exploring the southern coastal areas during the winter months.

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In Småland, the Kingdom of Crystal offers holiday shopping with a focus on glassmaking traditions. The village of Kosta opened its winter market on November 21, combining seasonal displays with the region's historic craft industries. This stop provides a different kind of festive shopping experience centered on local heritage and craftsmanship.

The journey also includes a stop in Östergötland, where historic streets and Advent lights create a festive atmosphere. The final destination is Stockholm, where Christmas traditions range from historic markets to festive dining on the water. The city center features the Christmas market in Gamla Stan, or the Old Town, which adds a historic setting for seasonal shopping.

Winter Services and Ski Access

For the 2026-27 winter season, Snälltåget is introducing a weekly train and connecting bus service to Sälen. This route provides access to one of Sweden's major ski destinations, with services running on Saturdays from December 19 to April 10. The connection facilitates travel for winter sports enthusiasts who wish to combine rail transport with skiing holidays.

Special winter services also extend the journey north toward the Arctic Circle and Sweden's ski resorts. These extended routes offer additional options for travelers seeking adventure in the northern regions. The integration of bus connections ensures that remote ski areas remain accessible via the rail network.

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International Connectivity and Next Steps

International travelers from the UK can take the Eurostar from London St Pancras to Brussels or Amsterdam. From there, they can continue their journey by train to Hamburg. This multi-leg journey allows passengers to connect with the Swedish rail network seamlessly. The process involves crossing borders and navigating different national rail systems to reach the final destination.

From Hamburg, Snälltåget offers a direct daytime train to Stockholm via Copenhagen and Malmö. This route connects Germany, Denmark, and Sweden in a single journey, simplifying international travel logistics. The direct daytime service ensures that passengers can enjoy the scenery and arrive in Stockholm with minimal disruption to their schedules.