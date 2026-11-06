Smuggling Kingpins Evade Deportation in 10 Year Legal Battle

High Court judge Mr Justice Jay oversees the unprecedented case of two Iraqi Kurd men who have exploited legal loopholes for a decade while allegedly continuing migrant smuggling operations into the UK.

Two men known as G4 and G5 have spent over a decade evading deportation from the United Kingdom, despite being caught in a brazen cash handover linked to migrant smuggling. The National Crime Agency intercepted the pair in Reading when they exchanged £16,000 with a Romanian lorry driver on Gillette Way, an industrial estate. This arrest was the culmination of Operation Dahoon, a massive investigation that had tracked the gang for weeks.

Illegal Cash Exchange and Arrest

The operation began when officers from the National Crime Agency, often called Britain's FBI, observed the two men handing a green and white Asda shopping bag stuffed with cash to a truck driver. The driver was preparing to cross the English Channel on a P&O ferry bound for Dover with four migrants hidden inside. The exchange occurred just one day after the ferry arrived, marking a clear instance of human smuggling in progress.

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Police arrested the men immediately after the transaction. One of the suspects, who attempted to flee the scene, claimed he had been searching for a toilet and had been in such physical pain that he had closed his eyes and missed the entire event. His co-defendant, who was holding another £7,800 in his jacket, explained that he had earned the money through washing cars. Both explanations were dismissed by the court as ludicrous and ridiculous by the presiding judge.

Decade-Long Legal Challenges

The initial arrest did not result in immediate removal because the men launched a series of legal challenges that have dragged on for ten years. The Home Office has spent more than £1 million in public funds trying to deport the two Iraqi Kurds, who entered the UK unlawfully in 2001. Their case is currently before the High Court and the Special Immigration Appeals Commission, with judges expressing shock at the length of the proceedings.

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The men were initially granted indefinite leave to remain under the Home Office Legacy Programme, a system designed to clear backlogs of asylum cases. Despite their asylum claims failing years ago, they eventually became British citizens. This legal status has allowed them to avoid expulsion while authorities gathered evidence of their continued criminal activities.

Alleged Continued Criminal Activity

Authorities suspect that the pair, referred to in court documents only as G4 and G5, continue to smuggle migrants into Britain. They reportedly send the proceeds from these illegal activities back to their home country, Iraq. Intelligence suggests the network may have facilitated the entry of individuals with ties to ISIS supporters, raising the stakes of the security threat posed by the gang.

The defendants have managed to protect their identities through court orders, preventing the publication of their names. This anonymity has persisted throughout the lengthy legal battle, allowing them to maintain a low profile while their lawyers fight against deportation. The National Crime Agency tracked the gang's operations from camps in northern France, including the Jungle near Calais, to their eventual arrest in the UK.

Criminal History and Family Life

Despite their high-profile legal battles, the men live freely with their families in the UK and have seven children between them. They have previous criminal convictions that include car insurance fraud, evading duty on cigarettes, and benefits fraud by one of the men and his wife. The Home Office stated that the pair has lied to every public authority they have encountered.

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The recent hearing featured thirteen publicly funded barristers, including four King's Counsel, representing the defendants. High Court judge Mr Justice Jay, who presided over the Special Immigration Appeals Commission, threw out their latest appeal and described the case as unprecedented. The men are now appealing that ruling, extending their stay in the country indefinitely.