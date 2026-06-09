Smuggler Claimed Boat Was a Swimming Pool in Shocking Channel Crossing Case

An Iraqi migrant accused of people smuggling received a suspended sentence after claiming he thought a deflated boat was an inflatable pool. The case highlights challenges in policing Channel crossings and the controversial punishments for offenses.

A people smuggler was apprehended near the Channel coast in France while carrying a deflated boat. In court, the Iraqi migrant, Zaïd Khodaida , claimed he believed the item was an inflatable swimming pool.

He was arrested in Gravelines, close to Dunkirk, accused of attempting to transport a vessel intended for a migrant crossing across the English Channel. Despite the serious nature of the offense, he received a suspended sentence and walked free, an outcome described by a source as 'shocking'. The court was informed that Khodaida was being paid 520 pounds (600 euros) by a smuggling gang to carry out the crossing because he was in debt of 21,600 pounds (25,000 euros).

He also complained in court about his mother's illness with cancer and the associated expensive care. Khodaida, who had previously been residing in Germany, was sentenced to one year in prison on a suspended term and banned from French territory for five years. According to the German newspaper La Voix Du Nord, Khodaida has a criminal record in Germany for sexual offenses, theft, and theft with violence. A source commented on the case, expressing disbelief: 'It is a shocking case.

The British taxpayer is spending hundreds of millions of pounds to stop these journeys and catch those responsible. They can come up with these excuses but just get away with it. It's a terrible situation.

' Dunkirk Criminal Court confirmed the sentencing occurred on May 27 following a fast-track trial for transporting an inflatable boat to facilitate irregular migration. This offense carries a maximum penalty of up to five years imprisonment and a fine of 26,000 pounds (30,000 euros). The source called the suspended sentence 'a pretty dismal punishment.

' Gravelines, located at the mouth of a river between Calais and Dunkirk, is a favored launching point for migrant boats due to its expansive beaches and network of canals, which French authorities find challenging to police effectively. Once on the water, international maritime law complicates efforts to intercept boats before they reach the open sea. Initially, during police questioning, Khodaida claimed he thought he was moving a deflated swimming pool meant to be inflated later.

However, his story changed in court, where he admitted he knew the boat would be used for illegal immigration. He stated that he desperately needed the money due to financial troubles and the costs of his mother's medical treatment. Although French bans on individuals are difficult to enforce, the suspended sentence means that if Khodaida returns to France and commits another crime, he could face harsher treatment by the courts





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People Smuggling Channel Crossing Zaïd Khodaida Gravelines Dunkirk Suspended Sentence Migrant Boat Inflatable Boat Irregular Migration French Court

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Iraqi Migrant Smuggler Avoids Jail After Claiming Deflated Boat Was a Swimming PoolAn Iraqi migrant who was arrested while carrying a deflated boat near the Channel coast in France received a suspended sentence after claiming he believed it was an inflatable swimming pool. The case has been described as shocking given the scale of efforts to prevent Channel crossings.

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