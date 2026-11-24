Smosh has brought back one of its iconic competition series, as Winter Games makes a return - and it's all about 'Saving Christmas.'

Smosh has brought back one of its iconic competition series, as Winter Games makes a return - and it's all about"Saving Christmas.

" Smosh is bringing back Winter Games with Saving Christmas, a two-week holiday competition running November 30 to December 12. Smosh Winter Games: Saving Christmas pits New Oxnard against Rancho Ranch in challenges, with team vote-offs adding strategy. The Smosh event spans Smosh, Smosh Games, Smosh Pit, SmoshCast, and SmoshAlike, plus holiday episodes and Board AF. Smosh Winter Games: Saving Christmas includes obstacle course events, Eat It or Yeet It, and a guest spot from Amber Glenn.

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After years of wishing, hoping, and dreaming of its return, Smosh has finally decided to bring back their Winter Games, as they will befrom… something? Last year, the company brought back Summer Games after a seven-year hiatus, so it was only logical to eventually restore Winter Games after a near-decade-long hiatus.

Based on the trailer above, things seem crazy, with a mild Hallmark-like theme of saving the holidays while competing in a number of activities between two teams made up of the cast. Including what looks to be the return of Eat It or Yeet It. The two-week event will run from November 30th through December 12th across all their channels: Smosh, Smosh Games, Smosh Pit, SmoshCast, and SmoshAlike.

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What's more, they'refor the two teams, New Oxnard and Rancho Ranch, paying homage to the fake locations of their previous and current studio. Below are the finer details on what to expect as we look forward to the holiday cheer and jeers to come.

The competition opens with an obstacle course and includes Smosh's take on a White Elephant party, a trip to Santa's Workshop, and a showdown called Steal Back Christmas, all building to a Talent Show to Save the Holidays. The lineup also features a special appearance by Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater. This year, Smosh borrowed a twist from reality competition shows. Cast members can vote each other off their teams, adding a new layer of strategy to the holiday challenges.

Between challenges, fans can catch a new edition of Board AF and holiday-themed episodes of, who helped develop this year's Winter Games format.

"We've added some new twists that will keep everyone on their toes. Whether you're naughty, nice, or a little bit of a Grinch, you'll find something to love.

"Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.

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