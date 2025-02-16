Smorgasburg LA Celebrates Valentine's Day with Love-Themed Treats

Smorgasburg LA, a popular outdoor food market in Los Angeles, will be celebrating Valentine's Day on February 16th with a special menu of love-themed treats.

Valentine's Day falling on a Friday this year means the spirit of love will undoubtedly extend throughout the entire weekend. While the intensity of February 14th might not last, you can still find a few unique offerings even after the holiday officially ends. Think of events and meals that celebrate love in a lighthearted and playful way. The outdoor food market at ROW DTLA takes its food, drinks, and community seriously, but otherwise, the atmosphere is generally cheerful and fun.

Smorgasburg LA, which usually happens most Sundays, will be open and feeling the love on February 16th. On that day, many vendors will embrace the Valentine's spirit with both their attitude and their culinary creations. Some of the special Valentine's themed treats you can expect to see include the Heart Taco Box at Evil Cooks, Heart-Shaped Pupusas at Menchita's Grill, and Strawberry Horchata from Cena Vegan.Beyond the delicious food, there are plenty of other Valentine's-themed activities to enjoy. Joey Mason Art will be the perfect spot for engagement portraits, and you can find a variety of post-Valentine's gifts for sale around the market, from candles to cactuses. If you and your sweetheart celebrate the spirit of love all year round, there's no reason not to get a head start on next year's Valentine's Day festivities nearly a full year in advance.





NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Smorgasburg LA Valentine's Day Food Market Love-Themed Treats Los Angeles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Smorgasburg LA Celebrates Valentine's Day with a Sweet TwistExperience a Valentine's Day celebration that extends beyond February 14th at Smorgasburg LA. The popular food market will be buzzing with love-themed treats and romantic diversions on February 16th, offering a unique way to indulge in the spirit of the holiday.

Read more »

Smorgasburg LA Celebrates Valentine's Day with Heart-Shaped Treats and Love in the AirSmorgasburg LA, a popular outdoor food market in Los Angeles, will be open and celebrating Valentine's Day on February 16th with a special selection of heart-shaped treats and romantic offerings.

Read more »

Smorgasburg LA Celebrates Valentine's Day with Sweet Treats and Quirky OfferingsSmorgasburg LA, the beloved outdoor food market, will be open and embracing the Valentine's Day spirit on February 16th with special treats and heart-shaped goodies. From tacos to pupusas to horchata, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The market will also feature engagement portraits and unique post-Valentine's gifts.

Read more »

Hearts ‘n hankerings: Smorgasburg LA snackily celebrates Valentine's WeekendHoliday-inspired eats will festoon the free-to-enter ROW DTLA food market.

Read more »

Meghan Markle Celebrates Valentine's Day Apart from Prince Harry: 'Missing My Valentine'Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated Valentine's Day apart, with Harry at the Invictus Games in Canada and Meghan at home with their children. Despite the distance, the couple expressed their love through heartfelt social media posts and shared experiences.

Read more »

Gucci Celebrates Love in All Its Nuances with 'Gucci Together' Valentine's Day CampaignGucci's latest Valentine's Day campaign, 'Gucci Together', photographed by Tina Barney, celebrates love in all its forms, featuring real families and couples, including Italian newlyweds Mariacarla Boscono and Claudio Stecchi. The campaign captures the warmth and intimacy of love through candid moments and authentic expressions.

Read more »