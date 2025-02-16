Smorgasburg LA Celebrates Love After Valentine's Day

ROW DTLA's Smorgasburg LA Market will be feeling the love on February 16th, offering a variety of Valentine's-themed food and activities even after the holiday itself has passed.

Valentine's Day falling on a Friday this year means that the spirit of love will undoubtedly extend throughout the entire weekend. While the intensity of February 14th might not be fully present, you can still expect to find some special, lighthearted offerings even after the official holiday concludes. Events and meals that celebrate love without taking themselves too seriously will be abundant. Take, for example, the outdoor food market at ROW DTLA .

This market takes its food, drinks, and community seriously, but maintains a generally cheerful and fun atmosphere every Sunday. Well, almost every Sunday. Smorgasburg LA operates most Sundays but does take a few weeks off throughout the year. And on February 16th, the market will definitely be open, with a Valentine's Day twist. Expect many vendors to embrace the theme, both in their attitude and their delicious offerings. Some of the tempting treats you might want to check out include the Heart Taco Box at Evil Cooks, the Heart-Shaped Pupusas at Menchita's Grill, and Cena Vegan's Strawberry Horchata. Beyond the culinary delights, there are plenty of other heart-warming activities to enjoy. Joey Mason Art will be the perfect spot for engagement portraits, while the surrounding shopping area will offer post-Valentine's gifts, ranging from candles to cactuses. If you and your loved one celebrate the spirit of Valentine's Day throughout the year, why not get a head start on next year's festivities almost a full year in advance





