A draft Smithsonian renewal plan photographed on a White House advisor's laptop proposes firing museum director Anthea Hartig and reshaping exhibits. The document's approval status remains unconfirmed.

ProPublica reported that photographs taken by a commuter on Washington, D.C.'s Metro system appear to show a White House advisor's laptop displaying a draft plan to overhaul the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History. The outlet said the document proposed sweeping changes to the museum's leadership, exhibits and K-12 curriculum.

The commuter was riding the Orange Line from Northern Virginia when he noticed a man in a suit working on a laptop. The screen showed a document titled 'Smithsonian Institution Renewal Plan,' and the commuter photographed it. The images later became the basis of ProPublica's reporting.

Also read Omaha Supernovas Draft Andi Jackson with Fourth Overall Pick in MLV Draft

Draft Renewal Plan Calls for Firing Museum Director

The draft proposed firing National Museum of American History Director Anthea Hartig, along with about a dozen senior administrators and curators. The same multipoint document also called for creating new museum-wide exhibit guidelines that omit the Smithsonian's diversity style guide.

The plan also proposed reviewing the museum's traveling-exhibition strategy, including ending 'The Bias Inside Us.' It further called for reassessing grants to what the draft described as 'woke third parties,' naming the American Alliance of Museums among them.

Advertisement

A separate handwritten note photographed alongside the laptop proposed a policy against 'X-rated' exhibitions. ProPublica said the note likely referred to an exhibit the White House had criticized for displaying a two-piece chrome-and-rubber harness designed for sadomasochism. The same note floated a potential new D-Day exhibit.

White House Report Frames Overhaul Push

The draft surfaced amid a broader effort by the Trump administration to reshape how the Smithsonian presents American history. The White House released a 162-page report on July 4 accusing the National Museum of American History of 'ideological capture.'

Two congressional hearings followed the report. A July executive order directed officials to inform visitors of the report's findings about 'ideological capture,' although ProPublica reported that those signs had not yet gone up as of its publication.

ProPublica identified the laptop user as Sam Bock, a 27-year-old associate policy advisor with the White House Domestic Policy Council, the office that produced the July report. The outlet said it spotted the initials 'B.S.' or 'S.B.' on the screen and followed a man matching his description from the Metro to a White House employee checkpoint.

Advertisement

Proposals Unconfirmed as Smithsonian Declines Comment

The photographed document does not establish whether its proposals were approved or put into effect. ProPublica said it sought comment from the White House on the document and on whether any of its proposals were under consideration, but did not receive a response by publication.

ProPublica reported that Bock did not respond to its messages, and the Smithsonian declined to comment. The proposals on the laptop envisioned a permanent exhibit celebrating Western civilization, a display on prominent American families, a large George Washington statue at the museum entrance, and new interpretive guidelines written without reference to the Smithsonian's diversity style guide.