Smith's All-Star Weekend Party to Benefit Education Reform Now

Smith is renowned for his annual All-Star Weekend extravaganzas, and this year he's planning a bash to benefit the Education Reform Now charity. Smith believes the true highlight of the NBA 's star-studded weekend isn't the game itself, but rather the convergence of the league's brightest stars in one location to celebrate the sport they love. 'Do you remember who performed at the Grammy's, and what they did? No. You just know all the stars were there. At the Oscar's, all the stars were there.

You don't remember every joke that the comedian who's up there is saying. You don't need to have an A1 performance because you got all your trading cards in one building. Where else can you get that? This is not the competition of the NBA. So, for me, I always enjoy -- right after this podcast I'm going to the lobby and I'm going to see Dr. J walk by, and then LeBron walk by, I'm going to see Wembanyama walk by. I got chills. I'm a sports fan, I was a fan before I was anything, so to have that. Man, it's a celebration.' Speaking of celebrations, Smith's All-Star Weekend parties are legendary, and this year will be no different. 'The party, that's been the place to be. I've had the ancillary event, the one everyone wants to go to. This year will be no different, for Education Reform Now,' Smith said. 'I'm doing it for E.M.P.I.R.E. Music Group, which is their fifteenth anniversary, which is right here in the Bay. They have all the artists coming out, we have 2Chainz and Too $hort coming to perform. We got the whole nine.' The festivities will also include the All-Star Game itself, where Stephen Curry will represent the Warriors for the 11th time, further solidifying his place in NBA history. Curry previously earned All-Star Game MVP honors, proving his dominance on the court.





