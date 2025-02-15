Smith's All-Star Weekend Bash to Benefit Education Reform Now

NBA star and personality, Smith, is known for his extravagant All-Star Weekend parties, and this year's celebration will benefit the Education Reform Now charity. Smith believes the true highlight of the weekend is the gathering of basketball's biggest stars, not the game itself. He compares the experience to events like the Grammy's and Oscar's, where the presence of renowned celebrities is the main draw. This year's party promises to be a star-studded affair, featuring performances by 2Chainz and Too $hort.

You merely know all the stars were present. At the Oscar's, all the stars were there. You don't remember every joke the comedian delivering is making. You don't require an exceptional performance because you have all your trading cards in one building. Where else can you accomplish that? This isn't the competition of the NBA. Consequently, for me, I consistently relish -- right after this podcast, I'm heading to the lobby, and I'm going to witness Dr. J stroll by, then LeBron walk by, and I'm going to see Wembenyama walk by. I get chills. I'm a sports enthusiast; I was a fan before I was anything, so to have that. Man, it's a celebration.'\Speaking of celebrations, Smith is well-known for his annual All-Star Weekend parties, and he has revealed the plans for this weekend's festivities supporting the 'The party has become the place to be. I've hosted the ancillary event, the one everyone desires to attend. This year will be no different, for Education Reform Now,' Smith stated. 'I'm doing it for E.M.P.I.R.E. Music Group, which is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary, right here in the Bay. They have all the artists coming out, we have 2Chainz and Too $hort performing. We have the entire package.' Curry will represent the Warriors in the All-Star Game for the eleventh time this weekend, further solidifying his already established legacy. Curry earned All-Star Game MVP honors for th





