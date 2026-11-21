Brandon Smith set career highs with 121 yards and two touchdowns, kicker Gage Hurych ran for a 15-yard scored on a fake field goal and No. 14 Oregon routed Michigan State 45-7 to hold onto hopes of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff

The Ducks have won four straight games, climbing to No. 13 in the CFP rankings with time running out to play their way into the 12-team playoff.

The Spartans made costly mistakes in the second quarter, hurting their chances to stay competitive before getting outscored 28-7 in the second half.limped off the field in the first quarter and was on crutches in the second half with a boot on his left leg. Smith, who was the team's third-string running back, broke a scoreless tie with a 5-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter and the freshman also ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the third.

Also read Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan State Spartans: Final Preview and Prediction

Ducks coach Dan Lanning pulled off another trick play in the final seconds of the first half to put his team ahead 17-0.took the snap, put the ball on the grass and pitched it to Hurych, who sprinted to the left and broke a tackle on a touchdown run that showed some of the athleticism that helped him have five offers to play Division I lacrosse. The takeaway Oregon: Trying to climb in the CFP rankings with a large margin of victory, Raiola was throwing passes late in the fourth quarter to set up another touchdown to take a 38-point lead.

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Michigan State: Pat Fitzgerald is about a week away from turning his focus to next year after a disappointing debut season as the latest coach tasked with turning around a program that has had five straight seasons with losing records. Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

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