Smiling Friends is a TV show that combines adult-oriented animation with a short run of 11-minute episodes, making it a fun and breezy binge-watch. The show takes place in a heightened reality where two best friends, Pim and Charlie, work for a charitable organization called the Smiling Friends, whose mission is to put a smile on the faces of people who are down in the dumps or in the midst of an existential crisis.

Smiling Friends is a surreal masterpiece of adult-oriented animation with 11-minute episodes and a short run, making it a fun and breezy binge-watch. The show takes place in a heightened reality where two best friends, Pim and Charlie, work for a charitable organization called the Smiling Friends , whose mission is to put a smile on the faces of people who are down in the dumps or in the midst of an existential crisis.

The show is a visual feast, combining more animation styles than Love, Death & Robots, and is rooted in real human emotions and insecurities, but takes place in an absurdly heightened world where anything goes. The creators of Smiling Friends, Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack, have taken the elevator-pitch premise of the show and turned it into a blank slate for satire, allowing them to explore a wide range of topics, from politics to horror.

The show's short run of 27 episodes across three seasons makes it a great choice for a binge-watch, and its unique blend of humor and surrealism has made it one of the best new TV comedies of the decade





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Smiling Friends Adult-Oriented Animation Surrealism TV Show Binge-Watch

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