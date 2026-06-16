Smashing Pumpkins, Chris Stapleton to Perform America's Block Party Benefit Concert

Smashing Pumpkins and Chris Stapleton are set to perform a Fourth of July benefit concert hosted by Queen Latifah and thrown by America250 in L.A.

are set to perform America’s Block Party at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on the Fourth of July. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

United States Semiquincentennial Commission, which is officially charged with overseeing the country’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Tickets are fittingly priced at $17.76 each, with proceeds after fees benefitting Feeding America through America250’s new Giving 4th initiative, which encourages participants to give back via pledges for charitable donations. Ticketson Tuesday, June 16 at 10 a.m. PT.

Additionally, 5,000 tickets will be donated to first responders, veterans, and service members. The central event in Los Angeles serves to connect a larger celebration, with additional America’s Block Party locations taking place at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Fort Campbell Festival in Kentucky, and SC250 Charleston. Boston and Philadelphia events will also be announced soon.

“Los Angeles knows how to put on a show, and hosting America’s Block Party at the LA Coliseum is going to be something special,” said Queen Latifah in a statement. “This is a chance to celebrate a once-in-a-generation milestone with great music, real energy, and a purpose that reaches far beyond the stadium. ”Jaimoe Is the Last Original Allman Brothers Member.

He Saw It Coming“Playing the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on July 4 for America’s 250th is a rare kind of moment,” Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin added in a statement.

“We’ve always believed in the power of music to be a unifying principle. It brings people together and allows them to express themselves in a forum that has a common destination — and it allows all of us the opportunity to participate in a celebration that has meaning, history, and impact.

”Initially organized by Keith Krach, a Trump appointee, the Freedom 250 concert series fell apart after artists billed to perform — including— exited the lineup, with many citing that they felt misled when they were told it would be a nonpartisan event. Tim Allen Says 'Home Improvement' Reboot Is 'Stuck' Because of On-Screen Sons' 'Personality Problems' in Real Life: 'They've Got Their Own Issues' ‘The Daily Show’ Star Jordan Klepper on What He’s Learned About Americans From Doing His ‘Fingers the Pulse’ Specials: ‘Cultural Norms Have Shifted Pretty Drastically’Bath & Body Works Just Brought Back Its Most Nostalgic Scents





RollingStone / 🏆 483. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Ohio State Player, Assistant Coach Chris Jent Wins NBA Championship with New York KnicksFormer Ohio State player and assistant coach Chris Jent wins his second NBA championship in his first year as the associate head coach of the New York Knicks.

Read more »

Anna Faris Opens Up About Emotional Turmoil from Chris Pratt Divorce and Public ScrutinyAnna Faris breaks her silence on her divorce from Chris Pratt, revealing deep sadness and the role her podcast played in coping with the emotional aftermath and public scrutiny.

Read more »

Don't expect a repeat. UFC boss Dana White says 'never again' to another White House fight nightUFC CEO Dana White called fight night at the White House a smashing success

Read more »

Houston Controller Chris Hollins announces investigation into Mayor Whitmire senior advisor Chris BrownHouston Controller Chris Hollins launches an investigation into Mayor John Whitmire’s senior advisor, former Controller Chris Brown, over questions surrounding his taxpayer-funded position, work activity and oversight.

Read more »