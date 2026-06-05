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Smashed Zucchini With Tahini-Ginger Dressing

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Smashed Zucchini With Tahini-Ginger Dressing
DinnerVegetarianDairy Free
📆6/5/2026 10:20 AM
📰epicurious
59 sec. here / 12 min. at publisher
📊News: 62% · Publisher: 63%

Raw zucchini has never tasted better.

purges its excess water while softening its uncooked bite, resulting in a delightfully tender texture that mimics a light cooking without the need for any heat.

It also creates nooks and crannies for the dressing to cling to, so each bite is just right.1 Tbsp. Diamond Crystal or 1¾ tsp. Morton kosher salt, plus morein a large resealable plastic bag. Close, then gently smash zucchini with a rolling pin so some pieces are broken up smaller.

Transfer zucchini to a colander set inside a large bowl and let sit at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour to drain. Add drained zucchini to dressing, pressing over colander as needed and leaving any expelled water behind. Toss zucchini to coat; taste and season with more salt if needed.

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epicurious /  🏆 114. in US

Dinner Vegetarian Dairy Free Nut Free Easy Summer Zucchini Tahini Ginger Bon Appétit

 

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