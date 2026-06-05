Smashed Zucchini With Tahini-Ginger Dressing

Raw zucchini has never tasted better.

purges its excess water while softening its uncooked bite, resulting in a delightfully tender texture that mimics a light cooking without the need for any heat.

It also creates nooks and crannies for the dressing to cling to, so each bite is just right.1 Tbsp. Diamond Crystal or 1¾ tsp. Morton kosher salt, plus morein a large resealable plastic bag. Close, then gently smash zucchini with a rolling pin so some pieces are broken up smaller.

Transfer zucchini to a colander set inside a large bowl and let sit at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour to drain. Add drained zucchini to dressing, pressing over colander as needed and leaving any expelled water behind. Toss zucchini to coat; taste and season with more salt if needed.

In this mushroom bourguignon, a vegetarian take on a French classic, earthy fungi braise in a wine-rich umami broth with pearl onions and tender carrots. This Puerto Rican sancocho recipe is hearty, flavorful, and loaded with falling-off-the-bone beef, tender carrots, potatoes, squash, corn, plantain, and yuca. A weeknight-friendly chicken dinner with two kinds of vinegar, dried figs, and a rich sauce. It’s restaurant-quality food in just 30 minutes.

Salmon With Sizzled Nut Salsa A savory-hot salsa made with mixed nuts gives roast salmon a kaleidoscope of textures and flavors.





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