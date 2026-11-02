Smartwatch Battery Replacement Guide Cost And Difficulty

Extend your device lifespan by replacing your smartwatch battery instead of recycling it. Compare costs from $13.99 and learn about the technical challenges of adhesive models.

Smartwatch owners facing degraded battery performance should consider replacing the power source rather than discarding the device. While many users treat a failing battery as a sign to purchase new hardware, this approach generates unnecessary electronic waste. Replacing the battery offers a cheaper, less wasteful, and potentially more engaging alternative for device maintenance.

Replacement Costs And Required Tools

Third-party providers offer smartwatch battery replacements for brands including Apple, Garmin, and Google Fitbit for prices ranging from $13.99 to $84.99. The final cost depends heavily on the specific company handling the service and the model of the watch. Certain batteries may also be bundled with replacement kits, which can include a knife, precision bit screwdriver, and angled tweezers. These tools equip users to switch out batteries with ease if they choose to perform the task themselves.

Also read Why your Apple AirPods' battery drains so fast and how to make it last longer

Disassembly Mechanics And Skill Levels

It is very possible to easily replace batteries in some smartwatch models like the Asus VivoWatch BP and Garmin Fenix Pro 6. These devices typically require users to take off the watch back, disconnect ribbon cables, and remove the motherboard to expose the faulty battery. The process involves switching out power sources and reassembling the unit with precision. However, it is advised that you have experience working on small electronic devices before taking them apart. Without this experience, users may need to visit a professional for the battery replacement to avoid damage.

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Challenges With Adhesive Bound Displays

Certain FitBits present a similar obstacle because the display is bound to the watch with a tight adhesive rather than held together with screws. These devices need to be heated and lifted from the rest of the unit to access the battery. If you aren't careful, it is very possible you could damage the display or internal parts if you slip or take the wrong step during this delicate procedure. The risk of breaking the screen increases significantly for those without specialized training or tools.

Repair Supplies And Adhesive Solutions

There is also the matter of finding the proper adhesive that can securely hold the display in place post-battery replacement but also be easily removed if the power source ever needs to be switched out again. Products like T-7000 adhesive can be purchased for $6.49 per half fluid ounce. Users can use a plastic clamp to put adequate pressure on the display while the T-7000 cures to ensure a secure bond. Thus, while it is still possible to replace batteries in adhesive-centric smartwatches, users should beware the process is more delicate and could end up being more costly.