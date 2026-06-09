Smartphones Linked to Decline in Birth Rates, New Research Suggests

Two new studies suggest that the rise of smartphones may have contributed to a decline in birth rates in the US and other countries, citing a natural experiment created by the original iPhone's limited network availability.

The timing has long raised questions. Birth rates in the US and dozens of other countries began falling in 2007, the same year Apple put the first iPhone on sale.

Two new academic papers, highlighted by The New York Times, now argue that the overlap is not a coincidence. What the research found Economist Caitlin Myers and her student Ezekiel Hooper from Middlebury College built their case around a structural quirk: the original iPhone only worked on AT&T‘s network. That gave them a natural experiment. Counties with strong AT&T coverage got early smartphone access, while counties without it largely did not.

Comparing fertility data across those two groups, the researchers concluded that iPhone access drove as much as half of the US birth rate decline between 2007 and 2011, with the strongest effect in the 15-to-24 age group. As for the reason behind the drop, the researchers point to a shift away from in-person socializing, greater access to pornography, and better awareness of contraception and abortion options as possible explanations. Recommended Videos A separate study took a wider view.

Hernan Moscoso Boedo, an economics professor at the University of Cincinnati, and Nathan Hudson, a PhD student, examined World Bank data covering 128 countries and found that teenage fertility rates fell sharply once smartphones became mainstream, regardless of differences in healthcare systems, religion, or economic conditions. In the US, they found counties with faster broadband and 4G coverage saw steeper declines in teen birth rates. A contested conclusion The research has not settled the debate.

Baruch College economist Theodore Joyce points out that teen birth rates were already falling before 2007, and says the smartphone hypothesis, while plausible, remains unproven. The studies arrive as governments in the US, Europe, and East Asia grapple with the long-term economic consequences of shrinking populations. If smartphones are a meaningful driver, that complicates any policy response. Unlike recession or housing costs, screen time is not something lawmakers can easily legislate away.





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Smartphones And Birth Rates Iphone And Fertility Teen Birth Rates Decline Impact Of Technology On Population Demographic Trends

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