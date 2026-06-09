Smartphone 'Scroll Hole' Undermines Intimacy and Fertility, Experts Warn as UK Screen Time Soars

Relationship experts warn that the rise of 'mindless' smartphone scrolling is eroding physical intimacy between partners, with many people touching their phones instead of their partners before sleep. New data shows UK adults spend four hours daily on phones, 86 minutes of which are purposeless. This trend coincides with a record low birth rate and prompts government action to restrict smartphone access for children.

Experts warn that intimate relationships are being undermined by the 'scroll hole' phenomenon, as new research shows people in the UK waste hours mindlessly browsing on their phones.

In some cases, couples are so fixated that the last thing they touch before sleep is not their partner but their smartphone. Research commissioned by Virgin Media O2 found that UK adults spend an average of four hours daily on their phones, with around 36% of that time-equivalent to 86 minutes-spent on casual, purposeless browsing.

Psychotherapist Hilda Burke cautions that modern relationships and sexual intimacy are suffering due to evolving phone habits, noting that other studies show about a third of people argue with their partners about phone use. Relationship experts observe that couples increasingly retreat into their own digital worlds at bedtime. On BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, Burke stated that the smartphone is the most popular device used in bed, indicating that digital appetites often replace physical intimacy.

She added that most couples she counsels admit the last thing they look at and touch at night is their device, not their partner, leading to diluted attention and difficulty focusing. This issue coincides with a global fertility crisis partly blamed on increased mobile phone use. The Office for National Statistics reported that the birth rate in England and Wales fell for the fourth consecutive year in 2025, reaching its lowest level since 1977, reflecting a worldwide trend.

Relationship coach Lorin Krenn emphasizes that the bedroom should be a sacred space for intimacy, requiring the removal of devices. He explains that habits harmless elsewhere become disruptive in the bedroom, especially when partners have differing needs around sleep routines, noise, and personal space. One may desire no phones and complete quiet, while the other unwinds by scrolling or reading.

Krenn stresses the importance of compromise and shared responsibility, as repeated disruptions can accumulate and feel personal when needs are not discussed. Beyond smartphones, total screen time for UK adults-including TVs, gaming devices, laptops, and tablets-has risen to over seven hours daily, up from 6.5 hours in 2015, according to the IPA's TouchPoints survey. The government is now taking action to curb smartphone use among children.

Ministers are drafting plans to advise parents against buying smartphones until secondary school, with a consultation on screen use for under-16s. The review, co-chaired by Children's Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza, will produce guidelines on 'healthy screen use' for ages five to 16. De Souza has previously said pre-secondary children are too young for internet-enabled devices. Former safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, who left the government over inaction on online child protection, argued that smartphones should be restricted to adults.

She dismissed the notion that phones keep children safe as a myth propagated by tech companies, stating that giving a child a smartphone under current regulations effectively grants predators direct access





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Smartphone Addiction Relationship Intimacy Screen Time Fertility Decline Bedroom Device Use Mindless Scrolling Digital Intimacy Phone Use Arguments Child Smartphone Restrictions

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