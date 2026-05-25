Smartphone manufacturers moving away from Gorilla Glass in favor of in-house alternatives?

Several phone manufacturers are opting for their own in-house alternatives to Gorilla Glass for smartphone screens, potentially for cost reasons or other needs. However, there may be other explanations for this trend. Consumers will have to wait and see how these alternatives deliver on their claims.

In many cases, smartphone screen manufacturers are moving away from Gorilla Glass in favor of using their own in-house alternatives. Companies like Honor , Huawei , and Xiaomi are believed to be saving money by using products they develop themselves instead of the more expensive Gorilla Glass option.

However, there may be other explanations for this trend. These manufacturers' representatives have stated that Gorilla Glass may not serve the needs of these companies. Companies like Honor and Xiaomi have explained their choice of alternatives by indicating that their own solutions offer better scratch resistance and other key features. But objective tests have not yet confirmed these claims, and consumers will have to wait and see how these alternatives hold up





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Smartphone Manufacturers In-House Alternatives Gorilla Glass Glass-Ceramic Solutions Curved-Screen Smartphones Launch Of Honor Magic 3 Pro Plus Launch Of Honor Magic 6 Lifting Cost Of Glass-Ceramic Curved-Screen Smartphones Honor Huawei Xiaomi Samsung Google Motorola Nokia Apple Ceramic Shield Ceramic Glass Gorilla Glass Tests

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