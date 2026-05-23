Smartphone addiction linked to painful nerve condition

Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) is a painful nerve condition that can be caused by prolonged phone use. It is more common than previously thought, with more than 340,000 people in the UK suffering from it. Symptoms include pain, pins and needles, weakness, numbness and difficulty gripping. Simple exercises done at home can help alleviate symptoms, but medical intervention, such as steroid injections or surgery, may be required if symptoms persist.

Britons spend an average of three hours each day glued to their phones -- swiping, scrolling and texting. Now experts warn the habit may be fuelling a painful nerve condition that can leave sufferers struggling to grip objects, carry out basic daily tasks or even sleep.

Professor Adam Taylor, an anatomy expert at Lancaster University, says ‘Carpal tunnel is incredibly common, and it used to be that someone’s occupation was the key trigger, but we know that mobile phones and devices may be a key trigger for many people.





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Phone Use Smartphone Addiction Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (CTS) Exercise Medical Intervention

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