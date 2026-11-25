Andrew Webley of Smarter Web Company adds 55 BTC to treasury. The firm now holds 2,905 BTC. He expects price stabilization and highlights the strategic value of long-term holding.

Andrew Webley, chief executive officer of Smarter Web Company, has reaffirmed his strong confidence in the long-term trajectory of Bitcoin despite recent market volatility. While the current sell-off in the cryptocurrency market surprised the British technology executive, he maintains that the digital asset has limited downward potential from its current valuation levels. Webley emphasizes that investor sentiment in the crypto sector is highly fluid and capable of shifting rapidly without any fundamental changes to the underlying technology or network mechanics.

Corporate Treasury Expansion Strategy

Smarter Web Company executed a significant acquisition of digital assets on November 17, purchasing an additional 55 BTC during the recent price decline. This strategic purchase brought the firm's total Bitcoin holdings to 2,905 BTC. The acquisition represents a substantial commitment to the asset class, demonstrating the company's belief in Bitcoin as a primary treasury reserve asset rather than a speculative trading instrument.

Also read Strive (ASST) Buys No Bitcoin Last Week, Holdings Stay at 43,404 BTC

Financial Details of Bitcoin Purchase

The financial structure of this latest acquisition involved a total expenditure of approximately £2.75 million. The average purchase price for the newly acquired coins was £49,991 per Bitcoin, a figure that sits roughly 38% below the company's overall average purchase price of £81,234. To finance the majority of this transaction, Smarter Web borrowed around £2.6 million under its credit facility with Coinbase, utilizing its existing Bitcoin holdings as collateral for the debt.

Webley On Market Volatility and Predictions

Webley explicitly stated that he does not expect Bitcoin to drop significantly lower from its current position, though he acknowledged the difficulty of forecasting short-term price movements. He advised other investors to evaluate Bitcoin's performance relative to broader market assets to determine if the sell-off is specific to cryptocurrency or part of a wider profit-taking trend across multiple financial markets. This comparative analysis helps distinguish between sector-specific fear and general market consolidation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Long-Term Outlook and Asset Management

Looking beyond the immediate market fluctuations, Webley offered a definitive prediction regarding the future of the asset class, stating simply that Bitcoin has an incredible future. His comments suggest that the recent price drop is viewed as a temporary anomaly rather than a structural failure of the cryptocurrency model. The company's continued accumulation, even while leveraging existing assets, indicates a disciplined approach to dollar-cost averaging and long-term wealth preservation.

Strategic Implications for Crypto Investors

The actions of Smarter Web Company provide a case study for institutional and individual investors navigating volatile crypto markets. By borrowing against existing holdings to buy more during a dip, the company is maximizing the utility of its treasury assets. This strategy, combined with Webley's public endorsement, signals that major corporate players are prepared to hold through significant downturns, betting on the eventual reversal of sentiment and sustained appreciation of Bitcoin's value.